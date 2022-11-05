Read full article on original website
Bears Slide Up Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
One century later, Kansas basketball has chance to repeat history as national champions
It seems just like yesterday that Kansas was celebrating its sixth national championship. The Jayhawk’s victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels was the biggest comeback win in NCAA title game history – and it’s a game that will live on in the minds of Kansas fans for years to come.
🏀 Kansas Opens Season with 89-64 Victory Against Omaha
LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the 2022-23 season opener, the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks won their 50th straight home opener by defeating the Omaha Mavericks 89-64 in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. Freshman Gradey Dick led KU with 23 points in his first career game, while redshirt junior Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and a career-high seven assists in the victory.
🎾 Kansas Adds Vuuren to Roster for Spring 2023 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks added another player to the roster for the Spring 2023 season on Wednesday when Coach Todd Chapman announced the addition of Heike Janse Van Vuuren to the Kansas Tennis program. From George, South Africa, Vuuren ranked as high as #62 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and is a member of the Billy Jean King Cup South African Women’s Team.
🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will...
Owens' double-double sparks No. 18 Baylor women past Lamar
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Owens had a career-high 12 assists to go with 11 points for her first career double-double and No. 18 Baylor pulled away for an 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar on Monday night. Missouri transfer Aijha Blackwell and freshman Bella Fontleroy both added 17 points for the Bears, who used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter and a 9-0 late to go up 47-31 at halftime. Baylor shot 48.5% and forced 21 turnovers that produced 20 points. Lamar shot 32% in the second half and finished just 3 of 12 behind the 3-point line.
Trojan Horse: What Kansas said following its victory against OSU
Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks had to say after their 37-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Leipold on how the Jahawks were able to play such complete football against OSU:. "I haven't looked at everything statistically. They still had 75 plays for 400 yards....
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Mavericks in Regular-Season Opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will start its defense of its NCAA National Championship when it plays host to Omaha on Monday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. (Central) inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the call.
Kansas Women's Basketball Media Center
Team Information: Quick Facts | Record Book | Schedule (web) | Printable Schedule. Live Game Links: Jayhawk Radio Network | Live Stats. Kansas Women’s Basketball Media Center is an online resource to help the media better cover KU football. If you have any questions, please contact the KU Athletics Communications Office.
Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear
Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.
Baylor men open season against Mississippi Valley State
No. 5 Baylor will open its men's basketball season against Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center. It will be the first college basketball game of the season, and will be attended by a lot of area school children. The Bears are looking forward to unveiling their new squad.
Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant
The communities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada offer insight into the effect of a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas.
Bi-District playoff game information
The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
TPWD Establishes Two New Surveillance Zones to Test for Chronic Wasting Disease
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith to establish by emergency rule two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zones located primarily in Gillespie and Limestone counties. The two new surveillance zones will go into effect prior to the start of the general hunting season beginning Nov. 5.
