The World Cup is a massive betting event for European sportsbooks, but it's more of a guessing game for American bookmakers, especially this year. According to FIFA, $155 billion was bet globally on the 2018 World Cup, which took place in its traditional summer slot in Russia. The United States men's national team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and the betting on the tournament at Nevada sportsbooks was average. The U.S. men are back in the tournament this year, but other factors are tempering bookmakers' expectations.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO