Lancaster, CA

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

By Sophie Reardon
 3 days ago

Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

A general view of atmosphere at Lane Bryant 34th Street Flagship Store Opening & Ribbon Cutting on March 1, 2013, in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

A representative for his older brother, Nick Carter, also confirmed his death.

In a Saturday evening news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it received a 911 call from a home in Lancaster, California, at about 11 a.m. Saturday from a house sitter who said she found a man unresponsive in a bathtub. The dispatcher advised her to start CPR, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies and L.A. County Fire Department paramedics responded to the home and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department said authorities are investigating, and would not immediately confirm the victim's identity.

In addition to releasing five albums, Carter appeared on Nickelodeon, and toured with the boyband The Backstreet Boys for some time. His older brother was a member of that group.

He made his acting debut during a guest appearance on Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire." Carter played JoJo in "Who in Seussical the Musical" on Broadway beginning in 2001. Five years later, he and his siblings also had an E! series "House of Carters."

Carter's fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy, The Associated Press reported.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Martin said in a statement Saturday. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

