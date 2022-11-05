Read full article on original website
Why did Staking Platform Oryen surge 100% during its ICO? Tamadoge, IMPT, and Fantom Whales intrigued
A new crypto token, Oryen (ORY), has just broken out of the 100% profit level during its initial coin offering (ICO). While many preselling tokens struggle to raise market interest and capitalization, Oryen has been steadily attracting investors, including whales from projects like Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT, and Fantom (FTM). Oryen...
Hottest Crypto For 2023: Cardano, Avalanche, BudBlockz
The advent of blockchain is more of a blessing to the 21st century. While the traditional banking system suffered significant challenges, cryptocurrency is obsessed with delivering efficient banking with smarter technology. Blockchain technology has diversified its usage just when we thought cryptocurrency was only for monetary transactions. With blockchain, fast, transparent, and secured transactions are guaranteed. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) system of transactions has led to the multiplication of other useful cryptocurrencies in the digital market.
Oryen Reaches for the Stars after +100% Gains during ICO – Safemoon, Fantom, and TAMA Holders showing Interest
Oryen has recently been sending shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry. It’s up 100% despite having just started its second presale phase. Early investors are delighted with their tokens, believing they will rise even further when it officially launched. This could be the one cryptocurrency investment that can boost your portfolio while also helping to revolutionize your financial future.
￼Ethereum (ETH) soars 14%, Orbeon Protocol is predicted to surge by 6000% in presale
They say that investing is simple, but it’s not easy. There’s a lot of things investors and traders have to study and understand in order to have a chance of success. This includes fundamentals such as the business model of their investment, the market in which it operates and the personnel involved, as well as technical analysis which is far more complex and involves charts, price analysis and numerous mathematical equations. However, “gut instinct” also plays a part, if only informally. All of these things together may explain why the Ethereum (ETH) price has gone up by 14% and why analysts are predicting a massive 6000% increase in the value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) resulting from the bullish conditions created by Ethereum’s price action.
Meta Stock Price Plummets As Facebook Plans To Layoff Thousands Of Workers
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to become the latest company to implement job cuts as rising inflation and economic recession continue to take a toll on the tech industry. In detail, a new report has revealed that Facebook (Meta) is planning to begin laying...
TorkPad launches a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform.
TorkPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform. In the recent development, the company has expanded by introducing its Crypto Launchpad. These new crypto trading features allow ventures to raise funds while also providing early-stage investors security. The company has improvised the Crypto Launchpad. As the crypto industry expands massively, many...
As TRX(Tron) Fall, HFT, REEF, & Link See Significant Price Surge
Hashflow (HFT) token was yesterday listed as the 31st project launched by Binance Launchpool. The token has a total supply of 1 billion with a circulating supply of $175,229,156. HFT price is currently trading at $ 0.9390 after gaining over 369% in the last 24 hours according to Coingecko. The market capitalization is currently at $165,286,394 with a 24-hour trading volume of $797,803,38.
Dogecoin, SOL, Shiba Inu, XRP, Ethereum Worst Performing Coins in Last 24 Hours
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market has printed red candles on the charts since Nov 6, following Bitcoin’s bearish vector. The top 15 digital assets were not an exception. However, some lost more valuation than others. Thus, the biggest losers of Nov 8 in terms of their price were Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP, and Ethereum (ETH). Here are a few details:
FTX token FTT Price tanks 40%, Amid Binance Controversy
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s native token FTT price tanked drastically since Nov 6, after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said his firm would liquidate its entire FTT (FTX’s native token) holdings in the coming months. FTT price plummeted more than 40% from...
SHIB, MATIC and SOL Holders among the Top Buyers of Uniglo.io Presale after Burn Proposal Passed
Following the moves of investors who’ve already made their fortunes with other projects is a key strategy if you’re looking for the next big break-out star. Those who had the vision to buy SHIB before it rose to glory last year tend to know what to look for when it comes to crypto potential. While many jumped on to that ride a bit too late, early investors might all be sitting on yachts right now. But they’re also looking at Uniglo, which could be the next big crypto star.
BNB Price Prediction: Why It Could Again Outperform ETH and BTC
BNB price rallied over 15% and outperformed bitcoin. It cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance near $280 on the daily chart. The price rallied to $360 and is currently correcting gains. BNB price rallied above $300 and $330. The price traded as high as $361 and is currently...
Crypto Astrology! How Bitcoin Has Performed on ‘Blood Moon’ Days
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Is crypto astrology even a thing? Apparently, yes, as an increasing number of traders try to combine the imprecise art of trading with even more imprecise astrology. As the ‘Blood Moon’ is upon us today, what will the charts bring?. Blood moon on Nov...
KuCoin Faces Massive Outflow – Alameda Research To Blame?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – KuCoin, a crypto exchange with a daily trading volume of approximately $740 million, saw a massive fund outflow, along with another crypto exchange, FTX. @WuBlockchain, a China-based crypto analyst with a substantial following, reported the news on Nov 7, noting that Alameda Research might be behind the withdrawal.
Orbeon Presale Attracts Huobi Token (HT) and Binance (BNB) Whales
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 1 of presale, and it’s safe to say that it’s attracting some big names in the cryptocurrency industry, largely due to ORBN’s predicted growth surge of 6000% by the end of presale. The project has managed to attract the attention of the whales from the two most popular exchanges, Huobi Token (HT) and Binance (BNB), who are looking for an alternative investment during the economic downturn.
Binance Coin(BNB) Hopes For a 68% Price Rally as Rival FTX Battles FUD
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s native token BNB price has broken out of a bullish technical pattern called the cup and handle pattern. In detail, the pattern resembles a cup and handle with a U-shaped cup and a handle with a downward drift. The pattern develops...
Solana (SOL) Price At Crucial Juncture, Can There Be Sharp Drop To $20
SOL price started a fresh decline from the $38.00 resistance zone. It broke a key bullish trend line with support near $32.00 on the daily chart. There was a nasty spike below the key $27.40 support zone. Solana’s SOL price declined sharply after it broke the $30 support. The price...
FTX-Binance Saga: FTX Halts Withdrawals, Binance Announces Its Buying FTX.com
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The tussle between Binance and FTX became a roller coaster ride on Nov 8, with FTX halting withdrawals on its platform and then Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao tweeting he was buying FTX.com. The troubled cryptocurrency exchange suspended client withdrawals when its native...
Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
Uniglo.io November Launch will include a Massive Token Burn – Uniswap and KuCoin ready for the DAO
After months of pain, Q4 has offered crypto investors some relief, and many analysts speculate that a blow-off top remains closer than many think despite the macroeconomic conditions. Even the giants (BTC/ ETH/ ADA) have been making decent moves, but the real magic has been happening in low-cap altcoins. Crypto is ready to boom!
