They say that investing is simple, but it’s not easy. There’s a lot of things investors and traders have to study and understand in order to have a chance of success. This includes fundamentals such as the business model of their investment, the market in which it operates and the personnel involved, as well as technical analysis which is far more complex and involves charts, price analysis and numerous mathematical equations. However, “gut instinct” also plays a part, if only informally. All of these things together may explain why the Ethereum (ETH) price has gone up by 14% and why analysts are predicting a massive 6000% increase in the value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) resulting from the bullish conditions created by Ethereum’s price action.

2 DAYS AGO