KOCO

Federal warnings on threats, misinformation ahead of Election Day

WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement is warning about threats to election systems, poll workers and voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, as civic watchdog organizations also raise an alarm about the proliferation of "election deniers" on the ballot – candidates who, against all evidence, do not accept the election results of the 2020 and might baselessly question results this year, as well.
KOCO

High-stakes elections to determine balance of power in Congress

WASHINGTON — It's not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected "red wave" be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed Tuesday night?
KOCO

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
KOCO

Live updates: Gubernatorial election results

There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: Markwayne Mullin wins race for US Senate, claiming Inhofe's open seat

The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race for Jim Inhofe's open seat for Congressman Markwayne Mullin. Mullin defeated former U.S. Congresswoman Kendra Horn. Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year and that it would be effective Jan. 3, 2023. The longtime Republican lawmaker's announcement led to a slew of candidates throwing their names for consideration in the primary.
