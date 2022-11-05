Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as key Georgia race heads to runoff – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
KOCO
Federal warnings on threats, misinformation ahead of Election Day
WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement is warning about threats to election systems, poll workers and voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, as civic watchdog organizations also raise an alarm about the proliferation of "election deniers" on the ballot – candidates who, against all evidence, do not accept the election results of the 2020 and might baselessly question results this year, as well.
KOCO
High-stakes elections to determine balance of power in Congress
WASHINGTON — It's not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected "red wave" be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed Tuesday night?
KOCO
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate
Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. You can find updates from Election Night itself at this page. ___ STAY TUNED IN GEORGIA
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with more than 90% of votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
KOCO
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
KOCO
New foreign efforts underway to meddle in 2022 elections, cyber security experts say
WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security authorities are seeing new foreign influence activity this Election Day, as voting rights advocates spot a domestic disinformation effort pushing the baseless claim that any votes counted after Tuesday are fraudulent or evidence of corruption. In truth, there is no Election Day deadline for...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
KOCO
'I want to hear people out,' Sen. James Lankford says after winning reelection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford retained his seat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, winning his reelection bid in a race that was called shortly after the polls closed. The Republican incumbent defeated his Democratic challenger, Madison Horn, with about 64% of the vote. Lankford, who received some...
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District after candidate Jeremy Shaffer lost in the midterm election.
Nearly half of Americans to reside in states where marijuana is legal
Missouri and Maryland passed legalization referendums on Tuesday, but three other states rejected measures.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Josh Brecheen wins race for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District
With Rep. Markwayne Mullin running for U.S. Senate, he leaves an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press has called the race for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District for Republican Josh Brecheen. He defeated Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson. Brecheen won Tuesday after advancing to...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Markwayne Mullin wins race for US Senate, claiming Inhofe's open seat
The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race for Jim Inhofe's open seat for Congressman Markwayne Mullin. Mullin defeated former U.S. Congresswoman Kendra Horn. Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year and that it would be effective Jan. 3, 2023. The longtime Republican lawmaker's announcement led to a slew of candidates throwing their names for consideration in the primary.
