This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's status, praises play of Trey Knox, Jadon Haselwood
Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Liberty on Saturday, 21-19. The Razorbacks fell behind 21-0 in the 1st half but rallied and had a chance to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. But KJ Jefferson was stopped short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt, and...
KARK
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?
Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy wants to know: How does this keep happening? This is multiple times this year that this team is obviously not prepared to play. And starts playing when it has to. This time it was too late. A. Sam Pittman gave a good answer to that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas basketball to be without 5-star freshman for Monday's season opener
Arkansas basketball fans will have to wait to see Nick Smith’s 2022-23 debut as a Razorback. The team has announced Smith will not be playing Monday against North Dakota State. There is no timetable for Smith’s return to play. Mason Choate of Arkansas Rivals shared the details of...
Liberty News
Making history: Flames Football takes first win over SEC team, earns highest regular season ranking at No. 19
In a game that went down to the wire, Flames Football defeated Arkansas 21-19 in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, marking the program’s first-ever win against SEC competition. Prior to this game, Liberty was 0-2 against SEC opponents. The victory propelled Liberty to 8-1 on the season, tied with the...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WSLS
Alleghany, Covington High School playoff football games moved to Thursday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Both Alleghany High School and Covington High School’s playoff football games have been moved to Thursday night, Nov. 10, due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Covington High School will head to Narrows to face off against the Green Wave in the...
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
cardinalnews.org
Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
Bedford, November 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bedford, November 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson Forest High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on November 07, 2022, 14:00:00.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WSLS
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
WSET
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
WSET
Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
