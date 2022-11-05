ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
LYNCHBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Bedford, November 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson Forest High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on November 07, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia

(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy