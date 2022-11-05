High school cross country state meet: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins girls Division I title, Westlake’s Sarah Peer takes second

Read full article on original website
OHSAA football Division II regional semifinal preview: Avon, Olmsted Falls can set off more fireworks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It took a school-record five touchdown receptions by Avon senior Ethan Holbrook to lift the Eagles in their 63-42 win at Olmsted Falls that ultimately decided the Southwestern Conference championship. Since Week 7 of the regular season, few high school football teams have been able to...
Morning Journal
2022 coaches all-Cleveland boys and girls soccer area honorees list
NOTE: The following are honorees from Morning Journal coverage area schools on the Greater Cleveland Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association’s all-Cleveland boys and girls soccer teams. These are not The Morning Journal’s soccer all-stars, which will be released later this month. All-Ohio is typically officially announced by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association during the boys state finals, which are Nov. 12. For the full list of honorees, visit GCSSCA president Bobby Dougherty’s association handle on Twitter, @gcsscanet.
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
ideastream.org
Voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Voters approve school taxes in Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River, reject two other new taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters across Cuyahoga County faced five local requests for new taxes on Tuesday, approving three and rejecting two. In the Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River school districts, voters approved requests for taxes for operating expenses and construction projects. Parma voters, though, rejected a plan...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Lakewood: See where the winning ticket was purchased
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published before the winning Powerball numbers were announced. We have a winner! One ticket sold in California is taking home the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. Even though the top prize wasn't hit in...
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum
MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One week into a construction project on State Road in Parma, some residents say their neighborhood is seeing a big increase in traffic due to drivers creating their own detour. “The traffic has always been busy because it’s a cut through street, but with State Road...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools seeks to implement strategic plan this academic year
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School will work to improve math and English language learning, specifically for pupils who have disabilities, this school year. Meanwhile, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School plans to emphasize a teaching approach called Universal Design for Learning, which aims to ensure that all pupils achieve academic...
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo
ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
Woman brings baseball bat to confront boyfriend at work: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
