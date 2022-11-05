ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Singer Aaron Carter Made a Name for Himself as a Child Star: Details on the Rapper’s Net Worth

By Brianna Sainez
 3 days ago
Late singer and actor Aaron Carter started his musical career in the late 1990s and found fame with his 2000s hit songs “Aaron’s Party” and “I Want Candy,” but how much money did the former child star leave behind? Keep scrolling to find out how the “Not Too Young, Not Too Old” artist made a living, his net worth and more.

What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth?

Aaron had a net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the height of his fame, his net worth was estimated to have toppled over $200 million before he turned 18.

Aaron Carter Was a Successful Singer and Rapper

Aaron was the younger sibling of Nick Carter, who was a member of the popular ‘90s band, The Backstreet Boys, and started performing at the age of 7. The youngest Carter snagged a position opening up for the boy band and went on to release five studio albums in his career, toppling more than 10 million records sold worldwide.

The musician released Another Earthquake in 2002 but wouldn’t release another album for 16 years. The former child star returned to the music scene in 2018 with his album, Love.

Aaron Carter Was Also An Actor

Apart from his music career, Aaron also found success as an actor. In the 2000s, he made appearances on popular shows Disney’s Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

As an adult, he branched off to heavier roles which included a recurring role on 7th Heaven. Apart from acting and singing, Aaron was also a dancer. He competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2009, where he came in fifth place with his partner, Karina Smirnoff.

Aaron Carter Filed for Bankruptcy in 2013

Upon his 18th birthday, Aaron learned his parents mismanaged his finances and he owed more than $3.5 million in tax liens. His parents were supposed to set 15 percent of his money aside in a bank account for when he was an adult — he received $2 million, which he believes should’ve been closer to $20 million. He ultimately filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013.

“I feel like it’s important for me to take the things that could be looked at as a negative and use the power of positive thinking and try to look at the glass half full versus half empty,” he said during a TV interview in September 2017. “Maybe it could just empower me to give advice to other people or go through an experience and just be able to get back or protect myself.”

