The 5-4 Florida Gators have a chance to achieve bowl game eligibility this weekend with the South Carolina Gamecocks coming to town for the final game of the season in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is coming off a win last weekend on the road against Texas A&M, in a game where the Gators did not allow any points from the Aggies in the second half. The Gamecocks are coming off a win last weekend against Vanderbilt. Florida is currently an 8 point favorite in this game that kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and broadcasts on SEC Network.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO