UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida - South Carolina pregame notes
The 5-4 Florida Gators have a chance to achieve bowl game eligibility this weekend with the South Carolina Gamecocks coming to town for the final game of the season in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is coming off a win last weekend on the road against Texas A&M, in a game where the Gators did not allow any points from the Aggies in the second half. The Gamecocks are coming off a win last weekend against Vanderbilt. Florida is currently an 8 point favorite in this game that kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and broadcasts on SEC Network.
Gators recognizing 18 players for Senior Day vs. South Carolina
Prior to Florida's final home game of the season, set for Saturday at 4 p.m. against South Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the program will recognize 18 players in Senior Day festivities before Florida's Saluting Those Who Serve game presented by Vystar Credit Union. Florida's class of seniors were...
South Carolina's six keys to beating Florida on the road
South Carolina travels to Florida in an SEC East matchup that drips with priority storylines for both teams and matchups that will determine who limps into the final two games of the regular season or carries momentum forward. Florida first-year coach Billy Napier said this week his team is coming...
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
Kickoff Time, TV for Florida vs. Vanderbilt Locked In
The stage is set for Florida vs. Vanderbilt in Week 12.
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
Finley, Gators confident for new season
Gators fans got a taste of the revamped Florida women's basketball team during an exhibition game against Saint Leo at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Nov. 2. The Gators hammered the Lions over four quarters, securing an overwhelming 110-46 victory. Although one game is a small sample size , the...
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
Beats on the block: Gainesville artists are showing their talents downtown
The City of Gainesville is paying street musicians to perform downtown in hopes of bringing more life and color to the city. “More art, more music, more people getting together as human beings without tearing each other’s heads off in free and open spaces,” said Tom Miller, a local musician and street busker. “It’s the only way we’re going to survive.”
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting. In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year. He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he...
Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
NCFL agencies carefully follow Subtropical Storm Nicole’s progress
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole may be days away from hitting Florida but North Central Florida officials are already conferring with the National Weather Service to prepare. Hurricane Ian’s wrath is still being felt in many parts of Florida as clean-up continues but a new system is poised...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
