Mason City, IA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With all precincts counted, Cartwright tops Bognet in 8th, but neither claims victory

Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright appears on the verge of winning a sixth term in Congress, according to unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday. With all 424 voting precincts in the 8th Congressional District reporting, Cartwright led Republican challenger Jim Bognet by 144,547 votes to 137,945. The 6,602-vote margin was 2.3 percentage points and about half Cartwright’s 2020 winning margin against Bognet.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bacon reelected to 2nd District seat; he and Vargas thank supporters

Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has earned a fourth term in the House of Representatives after defeating Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas in the 2nd District race. Shortly after midnight, Bacon led Vargas by 6,500 votes, which appeared to be an insurmountable margin. The Associated Press called the race for Bacon early Wednesday morning and Vargas conceded around 1:30 a.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats’ gains in Tuesday’s elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Valadao takes early lead in Congressional bid

Rep. David Valadao took an early lead Tuesday night in California's newly-drawn Congressional District 22. The Republican was leading Democrat Assemblymember Rudy Salas with 3,450 votes (55.54%). Salas had totaled 2,762 votes (44.46%) in the first round of results, released at 8:30 p.m. Valadao has persevered in a district with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Michigan Democrats score political trifecta

(The Center Square) – A Democrat voting wave has overwhelmed a nearly 40-year GOP hold on the Michigan House and Senate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will start her second term flanked by Democrat majorities in both state chambers, as well as by Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Utah U.S Senator Mike Lee staves off challenge to win reelection

(The Center Square) - Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee staved off a challenge from a former Republican to hold on to his seat. Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent, conceded to Lee almost two hours after the Utah polls closed with Lee leading with nearly 55% of the vote to McMullin's 41.6%.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another…
KPVI Newschannel 6

Flood finds he can treat constituents to their order

It looks as though U.S. Rep. Mike Flood found the right recipe to keep the 1st Congressional District in the hands of a Republican. Flood, while explaining what it took to win on Tuesday night during his victory speech in his hometown of Norfolk, discussed all that went into his campaign, starting when he decided to run for the 1st Congressional District seat in January.
NORFOLK, NE
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and…
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent

Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

Arizona voters approve measure to crack down on ‘dark money’

Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on so-called “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors. The Associated Press called the result with just 66 percent of the vote reported, as the measure had the support of nearly 73 percent of Arizona voters.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada Senate race remains too close to call

(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
GEORGIA STATE

