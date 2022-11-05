Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Soros group, Silicon Valley, GOP pump last-minute money into Oregon governor’s race
Significant, last-minute money has flowed into the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race. A group founded by progressive international financier George Soros as well as money from Silicon Valley have come in with late financial backing for Democrat Tina Kotek. Republican Governors Association and a PAC operated by GOP presidential...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With all precincts counted, Cartwright tops Bognet in 8th, but neither claims victory
Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright appears on the verge of winning a sixth term in Congress, according to unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday. With all 424 voting precincts in the 8th Congressional District reporting, Cartwright led Republican challenger Jim Bognet by 144,547 votes to 137,945. The 6,602-vote margin was 2.3 percentage points and about half Cartwright’s 2020 winning margin against Bognet.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Remaining four U.S. House races in Pennsylvania led by Democrats, few votes left to count
(The Center Square) – Four U.S. House seat races in Pennsylvania are still yet to be called Wednesday morning, although all four are all being led by Democrats with at least 94% of the votes in. Eight of the Keystone State's 17 seats have been called for Republicans, who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minority Leader McCarthy predicts GOP to control House; Senate too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of Congress remained in the balance early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in key U.S. Senate and House races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and elsewhere. Heading into final voting Tuesday, Republicans expected to win a healthy majority in the House with the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bacon reelected to 2nd District seat; he and Vargas thank supporters
Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has earned a fourth term in the House of Representatives after defeating Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas in the 2nd District race. Shortly after midnight, Bacon led Vargas by 6,500 votes, which appeared to be an insurmountable margin. The Associated Press called the race for Bacon early Wednesday morning and Vargas conceded around 1:30 a.m.
Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states
Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats’ gains in Tuesday’s elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Valadao takes early lead in Congressional bid
Rep. David Valadao took an early lead Tuesday night in California's newly-drawn Congressional District 22. The Republican was leading Democrat Assemblymember Rudy Salas with 3,450 votes (55.54%). Salas had totaled 2,762 votes (44.46%) in the first round of results, released at 8:30 p.m. Valadao has persevered in a district with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Michigan Democrats score political trifecta
(The Center Square) – A Democrat voting wave has overwhelmed a nearly 40-year GOP hold on the Michigan House and Senate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will start her second term flanked by Democrat majorities in both state chambers, as well as by Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Illinois Supreme Court to remain in Democrat control; Durkin not seeking minority leader role
Illinois Supreme Court to remain in Democrat control. Republicans had a chance to take control of the Illinois Supreme Court for the first time in five decades if they won the two open races Tuesday, but it appears that Democrats are likely to retain control of the court. The Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah U.S Senator Mike Lee staves off challenge to win reelection
(The Center Square) - Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee staved off a challenge from a former Republican to hold on to his seat. Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent, conceded to Lee almost two hours after the Utah polls closed with Lee leading with nearly 55% of the vote to McMullin's 41.6%.
Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another…
KPVI Newschannel 6
Flood finds he can treat constituents to their order
It looks as though U.S. Rep. Mike Flood found the right recipe to keep the 1st Congressional District in the hands of a Republican. Flood, while explaining what it took to win on Tuesday night during his victory speech in his hometown of Norfolk, discussed all that went into his campaign, starting when he decided to run for the 1st Congressional District seat in January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrat Tracy McCreery beats Republican George Hruza in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic state Rep. Tracy McCreery won a promotion to the Missouri Senate on Tuesday, defeating Republican George Hruza in the 24th District by a significant margin. The race for the 24th was considered the most competitive contest for the Missouri Senate this year. But in the...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and…
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
Arizona voters approve measure to crack down on ‘dark money’
Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on so-called “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors. The Associated Press called the result with just 66 percent of the vote reported, as the measure had the support of nearly 73 percent of Arizona voters.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada Senate race remains too close to call
(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
