ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City

The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy