Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
FBI investigating after explosion outside Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The FBI and local authorities are investigating after an apparent bomb was detonated under a sculpture outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio early Monday morning. No one was injured in the explosion, which was caught on surveillance video presented by TPR. The...
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
KPLC TV
‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal. According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week. Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo...
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
KENS 5
Near 20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
KSAT 12
‘It meant the world’: US Navy veteran surprises daughter at Clear Spring Elementary after returning home
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After spending most of the year across the world and away from his family, US Navy veteran Joshua Skapura had the surprise of a lifetime for his 7-year-old daughter at Clear Spring Elementary. It was a reunion Josh and his daughter, Evelyn, have patiently waited...
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits to close shop, return to food truck business later this month
The owner's Chamoy City Limits Express mobile kitchen will become part of The Point Park and Eats food truck park in Leon Springs.
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
theshelbyreport.com
Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City
The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
Fraudsters fake Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages job offers
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now. Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.
KTSA
San Antonio couple sentenced in federal court after restaurant investment fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The United States Department of Justice is announcing the sentencing of a husband and wife accused of running a restaurant investment scheme to defraud business clients of over $1 million. Juan Enrique Kramer, 46, was sentenced to three years in prison and he will...
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
