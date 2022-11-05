ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MT

NBCMontana

Chains required on Homestake Passs, Norris Hill

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that chains are required for travel over Homestake Pass on I-90. A spun out semi is also impacting westbound I-90 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324, east of Bozeman. There are reduced lanes westbound until further notice. The agency is...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend

Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Exterior work on Butte's caretaker home nearly complete

BUTTE, Mont. — Almost all exterior work is now done in the ongoing restoration of Butte’s historic Caretaker House. The installation of doors and windows, and a few other finishing touches still need to be completed. Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt tells NBC Montana the rear porch has...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte company provides EMS training to help combat statewide shortage

BUTTE, Mont. — The degree to which first responders in Montana are needed is clear. Whether due to the pandemic or stress related to the job, workers have been leaving the EMT field. A cursory look at the state’s job website shows dozens of openings. “Everybody has been...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

USPS announces plans to suspend service at Big Sky Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Postal Service has announced plans to suspend service at the contract site at Big Sky Resort starting in February, unless it finds a different provider. Officials say the current provider has chosen to terminate the contract, and the Postal Service will be forced...
BIG SKY, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT

