KULR8
Semi spin-out causing blockage, reduced lanes I-90 WB between Bozeman and Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck spun out on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston causing a blockage and reduced lanes westbound Tuesday morning. The crash is located 2.25-miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the following about I-90 road conditions...
NBCMontana
Chains required on Homestake Passs, Norris Hill
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that chains are required for travel over Homestake Pass on I-90. A spun out semi is also impacting westbound I-90 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324, east of Bozeman. There are reduced lanes westbound until further notice. The agency is...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
explorebigsky.com
Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend
Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
montanarightnow.com
Initial results show voters in favor of Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As all precincts are partially reporting, the Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy is seeing a lead as initial results come in. As of 5:23 a.m., there are 25,195 votes for the levy and 14,874 against the levy. The levy would fund the ongoing operations and capital...
Teen dies in vehicle crash in Bozeman
A teenage boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
NBCMontana
Exterior work on Butte's caretaker home nearly complete
BUTTE, Mont. — Almost all exterior work is now done in the ongoing restoration of Butte’s historic Caretaker House. The installation of doors and windows, and a few other finishing touches still need to be completed. Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt tells NBC Montana the rear porch has...
NBCMontana
Butte company provides EMS training to help combat statewide shortage
BUTTE, Mont. — The degree to which first responders in Montana are needed is clear. Whether due to the pandemic or stress related to the job, workers have been leaving the EMT field. A cursory look at the state’s job website shows dozens of openings. “Everybody has been...
Fairfield Sun Times
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
montanarightnow.com
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
NBCMontana
Granite Co. voters reject dispensaries, approve of tax on medical, recreational marijuana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Granite Co. voters have narrowly rejected a measure to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries. Preliminary results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office shows all four precincts in Granite County have counted their ballots. Results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Results show 52% of voters cast...
NBCMontana
USPS announces plans to suspend service at Big Sky Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Postal Service has announced plans to suspend service at the contract site at Big Sky Resort starting in February, unless it finds a different provider. Officials say the current provider has chosen to terminate the contract, and the Postal Service will be forced...
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
KULR8
'Ripped it in half:' Chicken coop blew through RV in Helena, leaving woman looking for another place to live
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena woman is looking for another place to live after strong winds blew a chicken coop through the RV she was living in. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. "I had just got off work," Jessica D'Arcy said. "I worked a night shift. I'm...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
