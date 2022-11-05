Read full article on original website
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
Who will lead the Navajo Nation?
Incumbent Jonathan Nez is seeking a second term as president while Buu Van Nygren seeks his first term as an elected official ever #NativeVote22
KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
kunm.org
Former Española mayor becomes NM Auditor
Former Española mayor Joseph Maestas, a Democrat, was elected state auditor on Tuesday, replacing Brian Colón. He defeated opponent Travis Steven Sanchez, a Libertarian, by 61.1% to 38.9%. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an...
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
rrobserver.com
Cannabis sales flying high in NM
New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
rrobserver.com
It’s time to dive in to signing season for local college-bound athletes
Hope Cristian’s Reese Hinnerichs (center) dives in to the pool to start the 200-yard freestyle event during the state swimming and diving meet championships last February at Albuquerque Academy. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) National Signing Day will see scores of athletes across New Mexico sign their letters of intent...
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
rrobserver.com
Voters approve amendment to spend more money on early childhood education
After more than a decade of debate, New Mexico voters overwhelmingly said yes to a constitutional amendment that would boost spending by almost $150 million next year for early childhood education. Journal pollster Brian Sanderoff said the measure had passed about an hour after polls closed Tuesday. “I feel very...
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
rrobserver.com
Two more New Mexico groups receive antisemitic letters
SANTA FE – At least three left-leaning advocacy groups in New Mexico now say they have received threatening letters in the final weeks before Election Day containing antisemitic symbols and a ripped-up political mailer. One group, Conservation Voters New Mexico, reported its letter last week, triggering an FBI investigation.
rrobserver.com
Local veterans and active-duty military personnel get in free at any NM State Park on Veterans Day
Mark Brown, NM State Parks Superintendent/Ranger, Bluewater Lake State Park. Baghdad, Iraq 2008 (United States Air Force). (Courtesy photo) Santa Fe, NM – The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) is giving back to local veterans, current military, and their dependents for their service with free entry to any New Mexico State Park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
rrobserver.com
AG seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in RR
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47, according to the...
KOAT 7
New Mexico 2022 election results: Governor, congressional seats and more
Polls have closed for Tuesday’s Election Day in New Mexico. Voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Click the links below for in-depth election results for your county and other statewide offices. GOVERNOR | U.S. HOUSE | STATEWIDE...
knau.org
Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns
Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council. The Navajo Times reports Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session. Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.
KOAT 7
New Mexico State House of Representatives Election Results
Here are the results for the 2022 election of New Mexico State House of Representatives. For full election coverage, click here.
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
pinonpost.com
NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day
Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
