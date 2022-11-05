Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Chelsea Green Is Ready For Christmas Early With Seductive Santa Outfit Photo Drop
Chelsea Green had a promising start in WWE back in NXT and even more so when she debuted on the main roster. Unfortunately, her time in WWE will only be remembered for her constant injuries. Her WWE releases saddened fans, but in hindsight, it was needed. She is now back to doing what she does best.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Challenges Damage CTRL To WarGames Match
Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam and immediately entered into a feud with Bianca Belair, who gained new allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Tonight, the E.S.T issued a challenge for a huge matchup. Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL once again came face-to-face during WWE Raw tonight. Alexa Bliss and Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Emotionally Revealing Video
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw, and this irked everyone in WWE. They were indefinitely suspended, and then fans believed they would get fired as well. Just recently, Sasha Banks dropped a very emotional post, and it told quite a powerful story. Banks and Naomi...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons In Surprising Fashion On WWE NXT
WWE’s developmental brand continues bringing the best action they can to the USA Network on a weekly basis. This week, a big title match capped off the white and gold brand’s show, and it was a big night for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. After a long road,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Is Planning Some ‘Craziness’ For WarGames Matches At Survivor Series
WWE announced earlier this year that the traditional 5v5 Survivor Series matches will be replaced by WarGames matches, and the Premium Live Event was aptly renamed Survivor Series WarGames. Well, it now appears that WWE has some major plans for the WarGames match. According to Bryan Alvarez, WWE is planning...
ringsidenews.com
Road Dogg Pitched For Big E To Win WWE Title Before Kofi Kingston Was Selected
Road Dogg is a veteran who has seen a lot during his whole career. Fans must have noted Road’s tendency to prioritize Big E on occasion due to their bond. Road Dogg recently admitted that Big E was his preferred choice for the WWE Championship before Kofi Kingston was selected.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Puts Back Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ in Opening Intro
Ric Flair achieved great success during his illustrious career in the wrestling business. The Nature Boy created a lot of controversy with his antics as well. Tonight, he once again got his place back in WWE’s intro. WWE put back Ric Flair ‘Wooo0’ during the opening package for Raw...
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Doesn’t Think Brock Lesnar Likes People
Brock Lesnar is one of the most highly accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. He has seen a ton of success, both inside and outside WWE. The Beast Incarnate has also faced numerous top talent, such as AJ Styles. On that note, Styles also revealed what Lesnar is really like backstage in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons Breaks Her Silence After Shocking Betrayal By Zoey Stark On WWE NXT
Nikkita Lyons was struck by surprise when her partner Zoey Stark knocked her down in the ring. Things fell apart on NXT after the two failed to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles. In response to this shocking development, Lyons has finally spoken out. For some time now, Nikkita...
