$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
