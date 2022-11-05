When it comes to The Defenders, one would think that the most important component — the glue that holds the team together — would be one of its core members; Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones or Iron Fist (Punisher, who’s an anti-hero, doesn’t really count in this regard). But it isn’t. If not for the main heroes, who else could be the saving grace of Hell’s Kitchen’s Avengers equivalent? Let’s take a closer look at the supporting cast, namely Foggy Nelson, Malcolm Ducasse, Karen Page and Trish Walker. Both Malcolm and Trish are vital to Jessica’s character arc, but not as relevant to the others. Foggy is Daredevil’s go-to, but he doesn’t have much significance in the other shows. So that leaves Karen Page, who is, in fact, the unheralded anchor of The Defenders. And Reddit agrees in a shockingly rare moment of appreciation.

