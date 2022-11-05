ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

The creator of a canceled Netflix fantasy series responds to rejection by launching a $100 million movie instead

Netflix doesn’t care how many people tune in for its latest hot fantasy shows, because the axe is ready to swing at any given moment. Fans are still reeling from The Imperfects biting the bullet after a single 10-episode season, but at least Fate: The Winx Saga managed to get two full runs out of the streamer before being thrown onto the discard pile.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
wegotthiscovered.com

The unheralded anchor of Netflix’s Defenders Saga enjoys a rare moment in the spotlight

When it comes to The Defenders, one would think that the most important component — the glue that holds the team together — would be one of its core members; Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones or Iron Fist (Punisher, who’s an anti-hero, doesn’t really count in this regard). But it isn’t. If not for the main heroes, who else could be the saving grace of Hell’s Kitchen’s Avengers equivalent? Let’s take a closer look at the supporting cast, namely Foggy Nelson, Malcolm Ducasse, Karen Page and Trish Walker. Both Malcolm and Trish are vital to Jessica’s character arc, but not as relevant to the others. Foggy is Daredevil’s go-to, but he doesn’t have much significance in the other shows. So that leaves Karen Page, who is, in fact, the unheralded anchor of The Defenders. And Reddit agrees in a shockingly rare moment of appreciation.
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent waste of far too much time and talent gets burned at the Top 10 streaming stake

Having already built a small screen empire, Seth MacFarlane’s journey to feature-length domination got off to an impressive start with Ted, which ended up becoming both one of the highest-grossing R-rated features and studio comedies ever made after hauling in a mighty $549 million at the box office. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as well for A Million Ways to Die in the West.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige gives the game away by praising ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star for shouldering the burden

Warning: The following article might contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After months of speculation, MCU boss Kevin Feige may have let the cat out of the bag by revealing who the next titular Black Panther is. But then, now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially playing in theaters around the world, with the United States chains following suit in just two days, this bit of revelation may have been inevitable.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star wants in on a fan-demanded MCU show

In just a matter of days now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us, bringing with it familiar and unknown faces in equal measure. Already, one of the higher-profile actors making their debut in the MCU with Wakanda Forever is open to fronting their own film, and, now, another rookie in the series says she’d embrace a specific Marvel project with open arms if it were to ever materialize.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vincent D’Onofrio shares iconic ‘Daredevil’ scene as ‘Born Again’ gears up to shoot

The three seasons of Daredevil that aired on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 were jam-packed with memorable, cinematic, moments. Regardless of its reputation for having some of the most well-constructed fight scenes in Marvel live-action, it was never just about the action for this show, as one particular scene shared by Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio proves particularly well.
wegotthiscovered.com

While it isn’t ‘The Witcher’ Henry Cavill’s latest Netflix adventure has taken the platform by storm

Henry Cavill may not be returning to Netflix for another series of The Witcher, but one of his other big roles is currently going off on streaming in its debut. Enola Holmes 2 has finally arrived on the streaming service, and the dual star power of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill has sent it straight to the very top of Netflix’s charts. In its first week, Enola Holmes has seen 64 million hours viewed worldwide, smashing it ahead of previous number ones.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.

