Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
wrbl.com
Weather Aware late Thursday and Veterans Day for steady winds and heavy rain
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Weather Aware late Thursday and Veterans Day for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience stronger gusts up to 40-45…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30. The main hazards will be heavy bursts...
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Lee County midterm results
Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client's right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he's spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.
WTVM
Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night
PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot. On a special opening night, Harris County residents...
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
WSFA
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
Homicide investigation underway near Parkwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Braebern St. near Parkwood Drive. Keaton Hightower, 28, was pronounced dead at 12:25pm by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Police say to avoid the area at this time. Stay with News 3 for any […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. William Hendley went missing on Thursday, November 3, 2022 between 5:30pm and 6:00pm near 16th Avenue. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light blue jeans. Anyone...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department searching for wanted man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is looking for a wanted man. Zackery Scott Hunt is wanted for first degree robbery. If you have information on the following individual, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Opelika-Auburn News
St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years
One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary. The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke...
wtvy.com
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn shows significant improvements in season-best second half
Cadillac Williams said he got about 10 hours of sleep all week, six from Monday through Thursday, and about three to four Friday night. Auburn’s interim head coach didn’t have much time to rest in his first week on the job, as the Tigers’ offensive staff was overhauled, as the departures of Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell saw everyone on Auburn’s offensive coaching staff take a new role.
WTVM
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting near Braebern Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Keaton Hightower. According to officials, the deadly shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive near Braebern Street. It’s unknown...
Opelika-Auburn News
Cadillac’s message to new coordinators: 'Let’s get simple'
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams’ messaging to his coordinators — newly placed co-offensive coordinators and retained defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding — ahead of the Tigers game against Mississippi State was, quite literally, simple. “This is not a week to try to put in all types of...
Comments / 0