Crested Butte, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Mountain to open Friday with at least 75 acres of terrain

Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with at least 75 acres of open terrain for skiers and snowboarders, the resort announced Wednesday. Gondola One is set to start transporting guests up the mountain at 9 a.m., where the Mountaintop Express lift (No. 4) will offer access to the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs. Skiers will be required to download at the end of the ski day.
Vail Daily

Frisch holds slight edge over Boebert on Wednesday morning, more votes to be counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch on Wednesday morning held a slight lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert in his bid to turn the 3rd Congressional District blue. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, was clinging to 50.59% of the vote as of 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, while Boebert had 49.41% of the vote, according to the Colorado secretary of state. The same update showed Frisch with 149,421 votes and Boebert with 145,946.
ASPEN, CO
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Restaurants in Crested Butte Colorado

The majority of people traveling to Crested Butte do so to go skiing, but those who stay for a week or more are looking for more than just the lifts and the scenery. Crested Butte, Colorado, has an expanded culinary scene of superb food and dining experiences. There are many...
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident

A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks to good samaritans

I work for the town of Vail as a bus driver. I was recently involved in a collision between my bus and an SUV on Bighorn Road in East Vail. Almost immediately following the collision, two good samaritans came out of nowhere to offer assistance. One was a highway worker who was familiar with traffic control. He kept traffic away from the accident scene.
Vail Daily

Eagle County early ballot returns running a bit behind the 2018 election

There’s been a bit of a decline in voter turnout this year, but the reasons are unclear. Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said Friday that ballot returns as of Nov. 3 were tracking about 1,500 fewer than for the 2018 general election. That election is the last non-presidential general election year. Odd-numbered years are reserved for financial ballot measures.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards

The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

