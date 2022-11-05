Read full article on original website
Eagle Climbing hosts USA Climbing youth regional and Rocky Mountain qualifiers
The USA Climbing Region 41 youth bouldering qualification event and Rocky Mountain collegiate qualifier brought over 250 climbers to Eagle Climbing and Fitness on Saturday and Sunday. “We were packed — super busy day,” said gym owner Larry Moore. “A lot of great climbing, a lot of fun.”...
Vail Mountain to open Friday with at least 75 acres of terrain
Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with at least 75 acres of open terrain for skiers and snowboarders, the resort announced Wednesday. Gondola One is set to start transporting guests up the mountain at 9 a.m., where the Mountaintop Express lift (No. 4) will offer access to the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs. Skiers will be required to download at the end of the ski day.
Frisch holds slight edge over Boebert on Wednesday morning, more votes to be counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch on Wednesday morning held a slight lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert in his bid to turn the 3rd Congressional District blue. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, was clinging to 50.59% of the vote as of 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, while Boebert had 49.41% of the vote, according to the Colorado secretary of state. The same update showed Frisch with 149,421 votes and Boebert with 145,946.
Breckenridge Ski Resort moves Opening Day to Wednesday, jumpstarting season and celebrations
After getting blanketed with over 14 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than planned — Wednesday, Nov. 9. “This is super exciting for us,” senior communications manager Sara Lococo said....
Vail’s new town manager is ready to get to work on housing, relationships and more ￼
A new town manager started with the town of Vail last week. Russell (Russ) Forrest re-joined the town’s staff after nearly 15 years — during which time he has served in various management positions for the town of Snowmass Village, the city of Gunnison and Gunnison County. Forrest...
Regional transportation authority passing in all but Gypsum
As of 9 p.m., votes to form a new regional transportation authority are looking positive for Eagle County, Beaver Creek, Vail, Avon, Minturn, Red Cliff and Eagle. At this time, only Gypsum has a majority of votes against its formation. Voters from unincorporated parts of Eagle County, the Beaver Creek...
The 8 Best Restaurants in Crested Butte Colorado
The majority of people traveling to Crested Butte do so to go skiing, but those who stay for a week or more are looking for more than just the lifts and the scenery. Crested Butte, Colorado, has an expanded culinary scene of superb food and dining experiences. There are many...
Red Canyon skateboarding class covers full spectrum of project-based coursework
When local teacher Kendall Van Valkenburg and the Gypsum skate park made national news earlier this year on PBS, one small detail didn’t make it into the piece, which focused on Van Valkenburg’s innovative skateboarding class. A lot of the students were skipping school when the class was...
Election Day 2022 arrives: Eagle County voters have a lot of choices to make this year
Election season is almost over. Eagle County voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots at either one of seven drop boxes or at one of four voting centers in the county. Voters throughout Colorado will make their choices for U.S. senator, governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and an at-large seat on the State Board of Education.
Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident
A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership present ‘The State of the Valley’
When: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 8:30 – 10 a.m. More information: Tickets are free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. This program will be available to watch live on Comcast channel 1018 and at ECGTV.com. Eagle County’s economy has been on a growth trajectory as we recovered from the pandemic...
Eagle County and CMC hold groundbreaking ceremony at new affordable housing site
The Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county’s chief finance officer dug golden shovels into the dirt next to the CMC Edwards campus on Monday morning to symbolically break ground on the new 72-unit affordable housing complex being built there this year.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek defeats challenger
Sheriff James van Beek will serve a third term after a late round of ballot counting Tuesday showed the incumbent to be defeating challenger Paul Agneberg by more than 9,000 votes. Agneberg had 4,113 votes as of 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday to van Beek’s 13,154. It was a much...
Letter: Thanks to good samaritans
I work for the town of Vail as a bus driver. I was recently involved in a collision between my bus and an SUV on Bighorn Road in East Vail. Almost immediately following the collision, two good samaritans came out of nowhere to offer assistance. One was a highway worker who was familiar with traffic control. He kept traffic away from the accident scene.
Eagle County early ballot returns running a bit behind the 2018 election
There’s been a bit of a decline in voter turnout this year, but the reasons are unclear. Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said Friday that ballot returns as of Nov. 3 were tracking about 1,500 fewer than for the 2018 general election. That election is the last non-presidential general election year. Odd-numbered years are reserved for financial ballot measures.
CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards
The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
