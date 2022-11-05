Young was a three-star recruit from Franklin County High School in Meadville, Miss., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,467 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 1,361 for On3.com. Young was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. As a high school senior, Young totaled 51 tackles, including 43 solo, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a high school junior, he amassed 90 tackles, ten sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery compared to 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Young also lettered in basketball, averaging 12.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior per MaxPreps. He was born on June 8, 2000, and has three siblings.

