San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gabe Cupps Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball
Gabe Cupps is officially a Hoosier. The four-star point guard signed his national letter of intent with Indiana University on Wednesday alongside his family at Centerville High School in Ohio. The fall signing period opened on Wednesday and runs from Nov. 9-16. Cupps has been verbally committed to Indiana since...
NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Young, Defensive Lineman, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Young was a three-star recruit from Franklin County High School in Meadville, Miss., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,467 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 1,361 for On3.com. Young was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. As a high school senior, Young totaled 51 tackles, including 43 solo, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a high school junior, he amassed 90 tackles, ten sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery compared to 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Young also lettered in basketball, averaging 12.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior per MaxPreps. He was born on June 8, 2000, and has three siblings.
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Duke champ set to battle brother in Texas
After a day with no NBA action, Wednesday's slate features 13 games. One of those games includes a battle between a couple of former Duke basketball point guards: brothers Tyus Jones and Tre Jones for the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. The Grizzlies (7-4) and Spurs (5-6) play...
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference. On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader....
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture. Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The...
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
Week 10 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Finding help in the free agent pool at wide receiver midseason tends to be a losing battle. Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay are possible darts with a high level of success in previous seasons. Hopefully, one of these players will progress over the next few games to offer bye-week cover value. The goal is to watch and look for a winning spark in either production or snaps. Here are some wideouts with news heading into Week 10:
Broncos-Titans Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the AFC South-leading Titans in Week 10. Denver, off its bye, will look to build its their win across the pond over the Jaguars. The Broncos are 1-4 straight-up (SU) and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and are underdogs for the sixth time in the last seven games.
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
