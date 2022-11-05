Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
brownbears.com
Men's basketball drops season opener at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Vermont 80-65 in the Bears' season opener Monday night in Burlington. "We certainly had some spurts of good play at each end," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "But against a team like Vermont, we have to be more consistent with our play over the course of 40 minutes."
goblackbears.com
PREVIEW: Men's Hockey Continues Road Trip with Two Games at #19 Merrimack
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men's ice hockey team continues the road trip with a weekend series at #19 Merrmiack. Game time for Friday is scheduled for 4:05 pm, while Saturday is set for 7:05 pm. GAME INFORMATION. Game #10: Maine Black Bears at #19 Merrimack College...
goblackbears.com
Simon, Rockwood lift Maine to season opening win at JMU
Harrisonburg, Va. -- Caroline Bornemann's bucket off an inbounds play with 1.4 remaining in regulation broke a 58-58 tie as the University of Maine women's basketball team opened its season with a 60-58 victory at James Madison on Monday evening. Anne Simon, who tallied 17 second half points, led the...
WCAX
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex
A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Addison Independent
Former Gov. Howard Dean to discuss midterm election in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Physician and former six-term governor of Vermont Howard Dean will present the talk “What Do the Midterms Mean for American Democracy?” this Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Middlebury. The public is welcome to this free event at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society at 2 Duane Court.
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort has set its opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, Nov. 18, you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8...
Comments / 0