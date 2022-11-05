ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jo Hale
3d ago

Animal felony charges for each individual dog in addition to any other charges. Jail time, huge fine and when and if he gets out of prison made to pay veterinary bills if any.

Eh Whatever
3d ago

Animal abuse is a felony, will he get felony charges, doubtful. Very few judges enforce it anywhere, fined & slap on the wrist, in extreme cases they are forbidden to ever own another animal, big deal. Start setting examples & give animal abusers the most punishment allowed by law!!!

Doug
3d ago

Trump made it a mandatory 5 year prison sentence under Federal law per animal.. This guy is looking at 10 years.. Unless Biden changed that too...

Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
WESH

Florida man accused of beating his mother to death

A man was arrested in connection with his mother’s death in St. Petersburg, police said. The St. Petersburg Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home on Third Avenue South at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and found the body of 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Owens’ son, Jontrell Collins, 29,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack

A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
LARGO, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
