cuse.com
#3 Syracuse, #11 Virginia Set For ACC Semifinals
Game Details: Wednesday, November 9, Syracuse, N.Y., 5 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer hosts an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time in program history on Wednesday, Nov. 9 against the No. 3 seed Virginia. The contest kicks off at 5 p.m. and is being televised nationally on ACC Network. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for youth ages under 18 and senior citizens, and free for Syracuse students with a valid Syracuse University ID.
cuse.com
Johnson Propels #4 Syracuse to ACC Semifinal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer advances to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time since 2015 as Levonte Johnson's goal in the 86th minute lifted 'Cuse past No. 7 seed North Carolina in the Quarterfinals. The 1-0 victory marks Syracuse's first ACC Championship win since 2019.
cuse.com
Former Syracuse AD Crouthamel Passes Away
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse University Athletics Director Jake Crouthamel passed away this morning at the age of 84. His influence was felt in all aspects of athletics. He facilitatied conference play in the BIG EAST for all sports, opened the famously-known Carrier Dome in 1980, upgraded facilities for student-athletes and department staff, and hired and retained national championship coaches in John Desko, Dick MacPherson, Roy Simmons Jr. and Jim Boeheim. Crouthamel embodied great success for Syracuse Athletics. The legacy he leaves behind is expansive. He will forever be Orange.
cuse.com
Orange Host Seminoles in Dome Finale
Syracuse fans have one last chance to see the Orange in action at the JMA Wireless Dome when they host Florida State on Saturday at 8 p.m. It's Senior Day at the Dome and those playing their last home contest will be honored in a pregame ceremony and, in what has become a tradition under head coach Dino Babers, will take part in a Senior Walk postgame.
cuse.com
Johnson and Thompson Garner CHA Honors
Juniors Hannah Johnson and Sarah Thompson are the College Hockey America Defenseman and Forward of the Week, respectively, for their performance in a weekend sweep of Lindenwood. Both Johnson and Thompson are regulars on Syracuse's power play and penalty kill units. The Orange rank seventh nationally in power play goals and are tied for first in shorthanded goals.
cuse.com
Syracuse Hosts Lehigh In Season Opener
Game Details: Monday, Nov. 7, Syracuse, N.Y., 8:00 p.m. Syracuse opens regular season play on Monday, Nov. 7, when the Orange host Lehigh at 8:00 p.m inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange geared up for the start of the regular season with exhibition victories over Division...
cuse.com
Americu Jim Boeheim Show Starts Nov. 9
The 2022-23 version of the AmeriCU Jim Boeheim Radio Shows begins on Wednesday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. Carrabba's Italian Grill, in Fayetteville, N.Y. at 550 Towne Drive, is the host location of the show. Matt Park, the long-time Voice of the Orange," will co-host the show with the Hall...
cuse.com
Orange Top Cavaliers Sunday Afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball (11-13, 7-7 ACC) emerged victorious over Virginia (11-14, 3-11 ACC), 3-1, inside the Women's Building on Sunday afternoon. "I'm so proud of our team today," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "Today we wanted to serve well, make sure that we win the passing game, and achieve balance. We were able to achieve all of these things today which helped us get the win."
cuse.com
Orange Picked for Back-to-Back Prime Time Games
Syracuse is set for back-to-back primetime games after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that 'Cuse will occupy the 8 p.m. ACCN timeslot for the second week in a row when the team travels to Wake Forest on Nov. 19. The Orange host Florida State in the Dome finale this Saturday...
cuse.com
Basketball is Back: Orange Host Stony Brook in Season Opener
The Felisha Legette-Jack era officially begins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. when the Syracuse women's basketball team hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. In Syracuse's preseason exhibition game against Le Moyne...
cuse.com
Q&A with Kyra Wood
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Colgate in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m., ACCNX), we begin our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with sophomore captain Kyra Wood. Who is...
cuse.com
Orange Wrap-Up Fall Slate At Buffalo Invite
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Syracuse tennis closed out its fall slate over the weekend, as the squad participated in hidden dual matches at the Buffalo Invitational. The Orange were paired with Niagra while they faced Buffalo and NJIT over the weekend. 'Cuse took 10 victories at the invite, six in singles action and four in doubles.
cuse.com
Men's Rowing Completes Fall Season at Princeton Chase
The Syracuse men's rowing team completed its fall season with a strong showing at the Princeton Chase on Lake Carnegie on Sunday afternoon. The Orange varsity eight crew, which was the top collegiate boat at the Head of the Charles two weeks ago, continued its winning ways finishing the three-mile chase in 12:59.826, nearly four seconds ahead of Princeton (13:03.294). Additionally, Syracuse's top four earned the win in the afternoon session finishing in 14:06.464, edging Princeton once again (14:09.221).
