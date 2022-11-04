SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse University Athletics Director Jake Crouthamel passed away this morning at the age of 84. His influence was felt in all aspects of athletics. He facilitatied conference play in the BIG EAST for all sports, opened the famously-known Carrier Dome in 1980, upgraded facilities for student-athletes and department staff, and hired and retained national championship coaches in John Desko, Dick MacPherson, Roy Simmons Jr. and Jim Boeheim. Crouthamel embodied great success for Syracuse Athletics. The legacy he leaves behind is expansive. He will forever be Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO