Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
Joe Haden Signs One-Day Contract to Retire With Browns
The former NFL cornerback ended his career in Cleveland where it all started in 2010.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as...
