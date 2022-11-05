Read full article on original website
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County
A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed overwhelmingly this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission
The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
Park City Board of Education appears poised for change
In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,1157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
No place to land
Is the housing market broken? Can anyone afford to live in America anymore?
Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire
Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
Utah man raises awareness for men's health during 'Movember'
A Utah man is making it his mission to raise awareness and funds for men's health during "Movember."
300 West buildout would continue with latest apartment proposal
One of Salt Lake City’s premier big box retail gateways would continue its transformation into a destination for dense apartment housing under a new proposal for the corridor. The 2.4-acre site at 1546 S. 300 W., currently home to a vacant home, industrial uses and a former tortilla maker,...
Utah business owner pays off a West Jordan school lunch credit
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids’ lunches. That’s what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that’s why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help.
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Voting location added in Ogden after early Election Day confusion
As the hours countdown to the polls closing in Utah, people have been heading out to the ballot boxes to make their voices heard. But in one county, a few bumps in the road caused some confusion.
Christmas tree cutting permits available next week
As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Utah Reps. Moore, Stewart, Curtis and Owens sail to reelection in 2022 midterms
All four of Utah’s Republican U.S. House representatives are heading back to Washington for two more years. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m Tuesday evening. The AP later called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m., respectively.
Pickleball in Park City: new standalone facility expected as long-term solution to the town’s favorite new sport
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2013, pickleball revenue was a goose egg for the Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC); in 2014, it jumped to $1,476. Fast-forward to 2022, where the […]
Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
Here’s what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM, Utah — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose...
