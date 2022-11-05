ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County

A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed overwhelmingly this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission

The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Board of Education appears poised for change

In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,1157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
PARK CITY, UT
Axios

Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire

Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

300 West buildout would continue with latest apartment proposal

One of Salt Lake City’s premier big box retail gateways would continue its transformation into a destination for dense apartment housing under a new proposal for the corridor. The 2.4-acre site at 1546 S. 300 W., currently home to a vacant home, industrial uses and a former tortilla maker,...
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
visitogden.com

Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Christmas tree cutting permits available next week

As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Utah Reps. Moore, Stewart, Curtis and Owens sail to reelection in 2022 midterms

All four of Utah’s Republican U.S. House representatives are heading back to Washington for two more years. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m Tuesday evening. The AP later called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m., respectively.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
PARK CITY, UT
