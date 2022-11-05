Read full article on original website
BBC
'Potential sale could bring turbulence'
People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
Mané’s injury overshadows 6-1 win for Bayern Munich
MUNICH (AP) — An apparent injury for Sadio Mané ahead of the World Cup overshadowed Serge Gnabry’s hat trick in a 6-1 win for Bayern Munich over Werder Bremen on Tuesday in the Bundesliga. Mané contributed to Bayern’s first goal when his shot was blocked into the...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
Championship: Rotherham stun Sheffield United as Watford reach top six
Sheffield United were denied the chance to go top of the Championship after South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham triumphed at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years. Ben Wiles scored the decisive first-half goal after Chiedozie Ogbene drifted into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to coolly turn the ball home.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
Liverpool Assistant Manger Pep Lijnders Comments on FSG & Possible Takeover
Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has commented on both Fenway Sports Group and a possible takeover ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup tie with Derby County.
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
