BBC

'P﻿otential sale could bring turbulence'

People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
The Associated Press

Mané’s injury overshadows 6-1 win for Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — An apparent injury for Sadio Mané ahead of the World Cup overshadowed Serge Gnabry’s hat trick in a 6-1 win for Bayern Munich over Werder Bremen on Tuesday in the Bundesliga. Mané contributed to Bayern’s first goal when his shot was blocked into the...
BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland

Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
The Guardian

Championship: Rotherham stun Sheffield United as Watford reach top six

Sheffield United were denied the chance to go top of the Championship after South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham triumphed at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years. Ben Wiles scored the decisive first-half goal after Chiedozie Ogbene drifted into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to coolly turn the ball home.
BBC

European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights

The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
BBC

Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition

A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...

