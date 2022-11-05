Read full article on original website
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina
Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.
country1037fm.com
How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina
We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
qcnews.com
Monday Morning Forecast, Nov. 7, 2022
Monday afternoon and evening may see a stray passing shower or two as moisture dips down from the mountains. This will likely lead to just a brief period of light to moderate rain as folks finish off the day. New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh …. Low Country:...
kiss951.com
‘Polar Express’ Train Rides Return To North Carolina
When our sons were little and enthralled with Thomas the Tank Engine, my wife and I took them to see and ride aboard the beloved children’s character at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. You would have thought Sam and Nick had won the Powerball. As the boys got a little older, The Polar Express replaced Thomas as the “it train,” and that’s the one kids everywhere want to ride during the holiday season.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WECT
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
WYFF4.com
Midterm Elections 2022: Updates from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Carolinas, Georgia andacross the country are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia. Below you will find a variety of information to make sure...
qcnews.com
Wednesday, November 9, Morning Weather Forecast
We'll stay clear and windy in the Queen City Wednesday, but Tropical Storm Nicole and a strong approaching cold front will combine to make a wet end to the week. The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond.
qcnews.com
NC, SC impact on local, state, federal levels
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Election Day turnout in Mecklenburg County. Queen City...
bpr.org
2022 North Carolina Election Results
Use the tool below search results all races in North Carolina for 2022 and historical elections.
qcnews.com
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole has reached near hurricane strength as it heads toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
qcnews.com
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition
Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help to keep this tradition going. Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition. Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help...
Powerball ticket bought in North Carolina wins $50K, 7 more big wins across state
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina YMCAs offer program to help prevent diabetes
RALEIGH – November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and a time for all North Carolina residents to assess their risk for developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. More than 96 million adults in America have prediabetes, while eight in 10 people don’t know they have prediabetes. What’s more, in North Carolina, 166 adults develop diabetes each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
