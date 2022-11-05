ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
qcnews.com

Monday Morning Forecast, Nov. 7, 2022

Monday afternoon and evening may see a stray passing shower or two as moisture dips down from the mountains. This will likely lead to just a brief period of light to moderate rain as folks finish off the day. New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh …. Low Country:...
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

‘Polar Express’ Train Rides Return To North Carolina

When our sons were little and enthralled with Thomas the Tank Engine, my wife and I took them to see and ride aboard the beloved children’s character at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. You would have thought Sam and Nick had won the Powerball. As the boys got a little older, The Polar Express replaced Thomas as the “it train,” and that’s the one kids everywhere want to ride during the holiday season.
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Wednesday, November 9, Morning Weather Forecast

We'll stay clear and windy in the Queen City Wednesday, but Tropical Storm Nicole and a strong approaching cold front will combine to make a wet end to the week. The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

NC, SC impact on local, state, federal levels

The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Election Day turnout in Mecklenburg County. Queen City...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole has reached near hurricane strength as it heads toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition

Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help to keep this tradition going. Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition. Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

North Carolina YMCAs offer program to help prevent diabetes

RALEIGH – November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and a time for all North Carolina residents to assess their risk for developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. More than 96 million adults in America have prediabetes, while eight in 10 people don’t know they have prediabetes. What’s more, in North Carolina, 166 adults develop diabetes each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy