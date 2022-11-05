ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Aaron Carter Found Dead at Age 34

By Schwartzy
 3 days ago

The pop star turned actor was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his home.

Aaron Carter performing on stage at age 14 at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, TN on March 10, 2002.

Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Carter, age 34, was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5, per TMZ . The pop star turned actor and rapper was reportedly unresponsive in a bathtub when police arrived on the scene.

Aaron Carter quickly rose to pop music esteem behind his self-titled debut album in 1997. His follow-up album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), was certified triple platinum and cemented his status as a star.

The cause of death is unknown at the time of this writing, but police reportedly do not suspect foul play. Carter is survived by his son, Prince, who was born in November 2021. Aaron is the younger brother of Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys.

Stay tuned to On Tap Sports Net's pop culture section for further developments as they unfold in this untimely and sorrowful tragedy.

