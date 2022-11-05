Blackhawks Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Leaves Game with Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks goaltending depth is being tested early on this season.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is the latest victim of the injury bug. The 23 year-old goalie left after the second period of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an apparent injury.

The Blackhawks’ goaltending depth has been tested early on this season. Both Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock, who started the season as Chicago’s goalie tandem, are currently nursing injuries. As a result, Kyle Davidson was forced to call up Soderblom to the NHL club.

Soderblom has been fantastic in net in his short stint with the Blackhawks. He earned his first NHL victory in front of the home crowd on Thursday night as he backstopped a 2-1 overtime thriller against the Kings.

With Arvid Soderblom out, the Chicago Blackhawks have turned to Dylan Wells in the third period of Saturday’s contest. Wells was recently called up following the injury to Alex Stalock.