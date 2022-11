For the fourth year running, the Irvington Historical Society honored a select group of the village’s older citizens, offering them an opportunity to recall for posterity their recollections of life in Irvington in decades past. Their stories were revealed in interviews that were then transcribed, edited and paired with portraits taken by photographer Edna Kornberg, a member of the Society’s board, and displayed at the Martucci Gallery in the village’s public library.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO