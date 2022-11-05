You read that right. The era of the DSLR is not dead. There is no arguing that the era of mirrorless has taken hold, but one company, Ricoh (Pentax), said a few years ago that they would continue making DSLRs. Ricoh's Hiroki Sugahara (General Manager of the Marketing Communication Department, Global Sales and Marketing Center, Smart Vision Business Unit) even went so far as to say that they expected users to return to DSLRs after a few years. This has left them as the only major company still making DSLRs, and it seems like another is on the way later this month.

1 DAY AGO