Discovering the Secret World of Wedding Albums
For the most part, I have total control over my client's experience with me. I know and understand every aspect because that's my livelihood and passion. I research my equipment, control my backups, work from calibrated monitors and meticulously set up how I deliver images to my clients. However, I've always been in the dark about one aspect of the process, wedding albums.
How To Avoid a Big Time-waster as a Professional Photographer
Being a professional photographer takes many skills beyond simply what you can do with a camera and a computer. Chief among them is the ability to manage time well and cut out any inefficiencies. This great video tutorial features an experienced professional discussing a simple way to cut down on a lot of wasted time and the frustration that comes with it.
See How I Recreated This Dan Winters Portrait
I often get together with some of my photographer friends to experiment with lighting techniques and try out new gear. Recently, my friend, John, stopped by the studio, and we decided to have a go at recreating a Dan Winters portrait. In this video, I detail my process, including the lighting I used as well as my editing process.
A Review of the Impressively Affordable Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II
Samyang has been long known for creating sharp, highly affordable lenses, and in recent years, they have added autofocus capabilities to many, increasing their appeal. One such lens is the AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II, which offers the popular combination of a classic portrait focal length and a wide maximum aperture. And at $799, it is far more affordable than many comparable lenses. Can it keep up with those other options? This great video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
How To Take Great Landscape Photos at Any Time of Day and in Any Conditions
Many times, when landscape photographers head out the door, they do so with a specific time of day and weather conditions in mind. However, if you are headed out for an entire day for a hike with your camera, wouldn't you like to ensure you can get great photos at any time and in any weather? This great video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer showing you how to do just that.
A Review of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface line offers a lot of versatility for creatives in the Windows ecosystem, and the new Surface Laptop 5 is here, pairing a high-quality touchscreen with the convenience of a portable laptop with all-day battery life. If you are looking for a new device for working on the go, check out this great video review that takes a look at the Surface Laptop 5 and the sort of performance and experience you can expect from it in usage.
A New DSLR Is Coming
You read that right. The era of the DSLR is not dead. There is no arguing that the era of mirrorless has taken hold, but one company, Ricoh (Pentax), said a few years ago that they would continue making DSLRs. Ricoh's Hiroki Sugahara (General Manager of the Marketing Communication Department, Global Sales and Marketing Center, Smart Vision Business Unit) even went so far as to say that they expected users to return to DSLRs after a few years. This has left them as the only major company still making DSLRs, and it seems like another is on the way later this month.
November Challenge: Atmosphere: Moon
I am not an astrophotographer by any means. I just thought the moon looked interesting a year ago, and took a few pictures.The images seemed to fit this month's Atmosphere challenge. 1/15. ISO 400. 300mm. Post editing with Photoshop.
