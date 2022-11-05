ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on IR

Matt Hennessy is heading to injured reserve. The Falcons announced that they’ve placed the center on IR. To fill the open roster spot, safety Jovante Moffatt has been signed to Atlanta’s active roster from the practice squad. Hennessy was a third-round pick by the organization in 2020. After...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. narrowing list of potential destinations?

A number of potential suitors have been reported in recent days and weeks. The list of landing spots was topped throughout the offseason by the Rams, but other NFC teams including the Packers and Vikings have shown interest as well. A reunion with the Giants – the team with which the 30-year-old spent the first five years of his career – could be in play as well. In the AFC, the Bills and Chiefs have been the source of varying reports of pursuit.
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys

With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers DL Austin Johnson out for season with MCL injury

One of the Chargers’ key pieces in an effort to bolster their run defense this offseason, Austin Johnson, will be sidelined for the rest of the year. Brandon Staley said a knee fracture will keep the veteran defensive lineman out. Johnson also sustained MCL damage during the Bolts’ Week...
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy