A number of potential suitors have been reported in recent days and weeks. The list of landing spots was topped throughout the offseason by the Rams, but other NFC teams including the Packers and Vikings have shown interest as well. A reunion with the Giants – the team with which the 30-year-old spent the first five years of his career – could be in play as well. In the AFC, the Bills and Chiefs have been the source of varying reports of pursuit.

1 DAY AGO