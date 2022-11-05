Read full article on original website
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on IR
Matt Hennessy is heading to injured reserve. The Falcons announced that they’ve placed the center on IR. To fill the open roster spot, safety Jovante Moffatt has been signed to Atlanta’s active roster from the practice squad. Hennessy was a third-round pick by the organization in 2020. After...
Odell Beckham Jr. narrowing list of potential destinations?
A number of potential suitors have been reported in recent days and weeks. The list of landing spots was topped throughout the offseason by the Rams, but other NFC teams including the Packers and Vikings have shown interest as well. A reunion with the Giants – the team with which the 30-year-old spent the first five years of his career – could be in play as well. In the AFC, the Bills and Chiefs have been the source of varying reports of pursuit.
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys
With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
In distributing blame for Arizona Cardinals' woes, include team owner Michael Bidwill
Usually, it’s a good thing when a player or a team produces a moment that has us all saying, or tweeting, “I can’t believe that just happened.” It’s why we watch: to be entertained and occasionally amazed. The Cardinals gave us one such moment this year. Unfortunately, it came in March, six months...
Colts to keep GM Chris Ballard, still undecided on play-caller
This disappointing Colts start has led to the firings of the team’s top two offensive staffers — Frank Reich and OC Marcus Brady — and produced one of the more shocking interim hires in modern NFL history. Former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday is now in charge.
Chargers DL Austin Johnson out for season with MCL injury
One of the Chargers’ key pieces in an effort to bolster their run defense this offseason, Austin Johnson, will be sidelined for the rest of the year. Brandon Staley said a knee fracture will keep the veteran defensive lineman out. Johnson also sustained MCL damage during the Bolts’ Week...
49ers designate RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz for return
Injuries and a rather notable trade defined the first half of the 49ers’ season, but the contending team will have some reinforcements available soon. The 49ers designated running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and backup tackle Colton McKivitz for return from IR on Monday. Each member of this...
