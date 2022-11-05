ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy