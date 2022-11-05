ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
NBA Conference Glance

Dallas at Orlando, 5:30 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New Orleans...
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently chasing down career NHL goal No. 800. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored eight goals thus far. Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, at No. 37 with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.
Sources: Bruins have limited options with under-contract Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins have limited options with Mitchell Miller, the defenseman they signed Friday and cut ties with two days later in the wake of public outcry. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract with the intention of sending him to AHL Providence. He remains under contract with the team and is technically still a member of Providence.
Colorado lands first five-star recruit of Tad Boyle's tenure

Five-star senior Cody Williams committed to Colorado on Wednesday, giving the Buffaloes their first five-star men's basketball prospect in at least 15 years. Williams chose Tad Boyle's program over LSU, although Arizona, UCLA and USC, among others, also recruited him. "The program and the players are very connected, and they...
