FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Former New York Jets star Darrelle Revis is five years removed from the NFL, living his best life as an entrepreneur in Florida. He invests in real estate, collects fine art and is developing his own lifestyle brand. He's not one of those retired players who tries to relive his glory days by watching football every Sunday or hawking autographs at stadium tailgate events.

