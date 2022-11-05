Read full article on original website
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats
Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
