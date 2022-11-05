Read full article on original website
Boilermakers Breeze Past Milwaukee in Season Opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night. Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead...
Wolf Park Celebrates 50 years
Tippecanoe County, Ind. (WLFI)-Wolf Park in Battle Ground is celebrating 50 years. The research park serves as a habitat for endangered wolves and bison. This type of park is a rare find and continues to educate the public about the animals that once roamed Indiana and how their extinction affects our ecosystem.
Bob Goldsmith beats Jason Huber in Tippecanoe County sheriff race
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith will stay in office for a second term. The Democrat beat Republican Jason Huber in the Tippecanoe County sheriff race. As we've reported, Huber is executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Goldsmith garnered about 60% of more than 38,000 votes...
Werner challenges Brown in Tippecanoe County commissioner race for District 1
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Candidates for the District 1 commissioner's race are making a last-minute pitch to voters. Republican Tracy Brown is a former county sheriff and District 1 commissioner since 2015. He's running for reelection against Democrat James Werner. Werner is a senior deputy assessor in the...
November 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Coming From 70s to Teens with Lots of Wind & Even Some Snow Showers
The moon may be a bit milky & blurry with high clouds, but you should still be able to view the lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning!. Peak winds gusts reached 46-75 mph Saturday resulting in thousands of households without power, minor roof damage & tree & power line & pole damage.
Lafayette police investigating homicide
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a incident on Halloween that led to a person's death. According to a released statement, on October 31, 73-year-old Mark Belange was involved in a physical altercation outside of his residence in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue. Police...
Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month. Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children. Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the...
