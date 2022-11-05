ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and predictions

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOSNp_0j0Cf4zH00

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s‘ lines around the Titans vs. Chiefs odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans and Chiefs have plenty of recent history against each other. The Titans are 3-1 overall and against the spread (ATS) against the Chiefs since 2018. The Chiefs’ lone victory came in the 2019-20 AFC Championship Game when they won 35-24 after being down 10-0 midway in the 1st quarter. Last season, the Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3 as 4-point home underdogs. Titans RB Derrick Henry has been a thorn in Kansas City’s side, rushing for 499 yards and 4 TDs in the 4 games.

The Titans are currently on a 5-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2. They beat the Houston Texans 17-10 as 1-point road favorites last week with QB Malik Willis (6 of 10 for 55 passing yards, 0 TD, 1 INT and 5 carries for 12 yards) at the helm while Ryan Tannehill was out with an ankle injury. Willis may end up getting the start or at least some playing time against the Chiefs in Week 9 depending on how Tannehill’s health progresses.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye in Week 8 and won the week prior 44-23 at the San Francisco 49ers as 1-point favorites. QB Patrick Mahomes (423 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) mostly relied on WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (7 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 111, 0) and TE Travis Kelce (6, 98, 0). History is in the Chiefs’ favor with this matchup as coach Andy Reid is 20-3 after a bye week during the regular season.

Titans at Chiefs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:36 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Titans +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | Chiefs -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans +12 (-108) | Chiefs -12 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Titans at Chiefs key injuries

Titans

  • S Amani Hooker (shoulder) out
  • LB Bud Dupree (illness) questionable
  • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) questionable
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable

Chiefs

  • None

Titans at Chiefs picks and predictions

Prediction

Chiefs 27, Titans 17

AVOID.

It may not matter who plays QB for the Titans — they still have the NFL’s 9th-worst scoring offense at 18.9 points per game, while the Chiefs boast the league’s best at 31.9 PPG. Tennessee is also allowing the 9th-most passing yards per game (254.7) against one of the league’s 2nd-best passing attack (296.0 YPG). The Chiefs should be able to win this one handily.

With that in mind, don’t waste your money on betting the Chiefs at -650 — the return is not worth the risk.

LEAN TITANS +12 (-108).

Even with the Chiefs coming off the bye and the Titans having a questionable QB situation, I’m hesitant to take K.C. with such a large spread. The Chiefs are 2-2 straight up and 0-4 ATS against AFC opponents this season, not winning any of those games by more than 3 points.

The Titans generally play well against the Chiefs. Tennessee also features the NFL’s 2nd-best run defense, allowing just 89.1 rushing YPG. The Titans should force the Chiefs to become one dimensional, which means K.C. may not be able to run up the score like it usually does.

The Titans have not scored over 24 points in a game this season, while the Chiefs average 23.5 points per game against AFC opponents this season. This doesn’t seem like it’ll be a high-scorer, so UNDER 46 (-110) is the play.

