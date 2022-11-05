All that is apparently standing in the way of Oleksandr Usyk from getting his shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship is the green light from Tyson Fury. Egis Klimas, the longtime manager of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion from Ukraine, suggested in a recent interview that they had done their part in negotiations — “everything” — to see their charge take on WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury next year. Fury is backed by Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum of Top Rank.

1 DAY AGO