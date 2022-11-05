Read full article on original website
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection
We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Man Sentenced for Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Winona St. Student
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona man who was convicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old Winona State student in February is heading to jail. A Winona County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Adam Anderson to four years in prison Wednesday. Anderson entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation in August through the Norgaard plea, which means he admitted guilt but does not recall his actions due to drug or alcohol impairment.
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells in Southeast Minnesota
Get your loose change out of those couch cushions and throw them in your car because you are going to need them in Rochester, Minnesota starting on Friday. The Ringing for The Salvation Army Is Going To Start in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday. One of my favorite memories with my...
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
5 Wonderful Rochester Airbnbs Perfect for a Romantic Getaway
Five Airbnbs In Rochester, Minnesota for That Quick Romantic Getaway. You'd love to get out of town and go back to when it was just you two and weekends were long and luxurious (even if you didn't know it at the time). But being far away from the kids makes you uncomfortable, especially around the holidays, so how 'bout you stay in town and still get away?
Rochester Grocery Store is Selling Your Thanksgiving Dinner in a Burrito
If you're hoping to do something a little different for Thanksgiving this year maybe give this a try: Thanksgiving dinner all mashed up in a burrito. There's a grocery store in Rochester, MN that's selling it!. I mean, that's what we all do anyway, is mash it all up on...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Knife Attack in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been given a 31-month prison sentence for assault and burglary convictions. 31-year-old Ivan Gonzalez was sentenced Thursday after previously entering Alford pleas to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary charges. That means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him. The convictions involve separate incidents that occurred over the span of less than a week in June.
Guilty Plea For Brutal Assault in Downtown Rochester Hotel Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)) - A Stewartville man today entered a guilty plea to a felony assault charge stemming from a brutal attack on a man in the lobby of a downtown Rochester hotel last year. 21-year-old Ismail Mohamed admitted to a third-degree assault charge involving substantial bodily harm. He...
Volunteers Needed For New Homeless Day Shelter Opening in Rochester
If you've ever wondered how YOU could help the homeless in the Rochester, Minnesota community, NOW is the time to jump right in. It was just announced that The Landing MN will be opening their new location soon and are hosting two informational sessions for anyone interested in volunteering. Volunteers...
