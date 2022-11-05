Read full article on original website
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths. According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number. The...
District 6 headed for a run-off election
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six. This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King. In the...
Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas ahead of midterm elections
Former President Bill Clinton on Monday is planning to attend two last minute get-out-the-vote rallies in two different South Texas border cities to help two Democrats who are in tough races against Republicans who are nationally backed.
Veterans Day Parade taking place this Friday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This Friday, Laredo veterans and their families are invited to take part in a Veteran’s Day Parade. American Legion Post 59 along with several other...
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
Feds seize ton of meth worth nearly $18.7M at Mexico-Texas crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. According to a news release, officers with the Office of Field Operations encountered a 2010 International ProStar tractor-trailer manifesting paint buckets on Nov. 1. Investigators...
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
$18.6M in methamphetamine seized at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $18,600,000 in methamphetamine from smugglers at the World Trade Bridge on Nov. 1. "Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP's commitment in combatting the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations."The 2,033 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered within a shipment of paint buckets on a tractor trailer. A drug sniffing dog alerted on the truck. CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. His last known addressed was on the 300 block...
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tanker truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover accident on I-35. The accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. when La Salle County Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover on I-35 near mile marker 45 and 46.
