LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
STM, strong local contingent focused on state titles at state volleyball tournament
A year ago, there were 11 Acadiana area high school volleyball teams that reached the state tournament. And five of them ended the season with a trophy. St. Thomas More and Notre Dame won the Division II and Division IV state championships, while Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal finished as the state runner-up in Divisions II, III and V.
And that's a wrap: Check out The Advocate's Final Local Football Top 10s for 2022
1. Catholic (9-1): The Bears are the undisputed leaders of this pack after last week’s 24-21 win over Zachary, which clinched the 4-5A title. 2. Zachary (7-2): Will that loss to Catholic provide Zachary with a little extra motivation for the playoffs? That is a logical conclusion. 3. West...
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon starts building 2023 recruiting class with two early signees
As expected, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon received two national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday as the one-week early signing period began. Signing with the Tigers' program were New Orleans native Corey Chest, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward, and Mike Williams, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Baltimore.
Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton
Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
Prep notes: Playoff berth is about experience more than close destination for St. Amant
Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize. But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things. “I won’t lie … the month of October was...
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
The Southern Jaguars try to move on in home finale vs. Mississippi Valley State
The disappointment of squandering a golden opportunity against Florida A&M is subsiding as Southern tries to finish strong in its final two games, beginning with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. It will be an emotional day for 18 seniors playing for the last time in...
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
Film review: How LSU disrupted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pulled off an upset
In one of the greatest upsets in Tiger Stadium history, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Tigers entered as 13.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. The only larger upset was in 1997 when LSU knocked off top-ranked Florida, which arrived that day as a 16.5-point favorite.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge
Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
