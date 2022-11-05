ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

STM, strong local contingent focused on state titles at state volleyball tournament

A year ago, there were 11 Acadiana area high school volleyball teams that reached the state tournament. And five of them ended the season with a trophy. St. Thomas More and Notre Dame won the Division II and Division IV state championships, while Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal finished as the state runner-up in Divisions II, III and V.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton

Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTEN.com

Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge

Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
BATON ROUGE, LA

