Discounted/Free Deals for Military Members on Veterans Day
Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day this Friday. Numerous businesses from the Atlantis Casino, Peppermill, Black Bear Diner, GSR, Red Robin and Outback are all offering deals to veterans. Look below for a full list.*. *Though the PDF above mentions Atlantis Casino Resort Spa...
Carson City Schools Saluting Veterans with Events and Displays
Carson City students are recognizing and honoring military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, have been encouraged to attend or participate in events Wednesday and Thursday. Campus visitors should check in...
Veterans Day Parade Planned in Downtown Reno
The City of Reno will host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m., snow or shine. Temperatures are projected to be low, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly. The parade theme is “Honor,” reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call...
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Carson City
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday morning fire on Sherman Lane in Carson City. Fire crews say it took 17 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the mobile home and no injuries were reported since the one person evacuated...
University of Nevada, Reno Honors Veterans Day
The University of Nevada, Reno held their annual flag planting ceremony on Monday in preparation for Veterans Day. 2,500 American flags were placed in the shape of the state of Nevada to honor our veterans. And lots of volunteers came out to help!. "For today we're just planting flags, we...
Northstar Lodge to Host Hiring Event This Week
(November 7, 2022) Hyatt Vacation Ownership is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions in Truckee. Management positions are also available. The hiring event is taking place at 970 Northstar Lodge in Truckee this Thursday, November 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Hourly positions available include:. Activities and recreation...
'Work Ethic’ Sends Carson High Clarinetist to Perform at Carnegie Hall
The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Drea Cabral, a junior at Carson High School has been selected to play with the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City February 4, 2023. She was selected from more than 18,000 students who auditioned. According to Ms....
Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail Sunset Hike
Here's a great hike or walk you can do right here in Reno at the Damonte Ranch Park and Wetlands Trail in South Reno. The trail loops around for about 3 miles with pretty views of the meadows, mountains and wildlife. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
Nevada announces change in Women's Soccer leadership
RENO, Nev. – Erin Otagaki will not return as Nevada women’s soccer head coach, director of athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Monday. A national search for a new women’s soccer head coach will begin immediately. Otagaki served seven seasons (2016-22) as the Wolf Pack’s head coach, including as...
Nevada picks up multiple wins at final fall tennis invitational
The Wolf Pack picked up multiple wins over the weekend at the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, the final fall invitational before beginning the season in early January. Highlighting the three days of competition, the Pack went 6-0 in singles play on Friday and 7-0 in singles play Saturday. Friday...
School Closures/Delays for November 9
Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
Saint Mary’s uses 4th quarter rally to defeat Nevada women's basketball
MORAGA, Calif. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by Saint Mary's 67-58 on Monday afternoon in the Pack's season opener. Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez scored a team-high 13 points while freshman Kennedy Lee scored 12 points in her collegiate debut. Junior Lexie Givens added nine points while leading Nevada with eight rebounds.
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
Nevada uses dominant 2nd half to down Utah Tech, 84-71
RENO, Nev. - Jarod Lucas scored a game-high 17 points, and Darrion Williams had a stellar collegiate debut, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds, as the University of Nevada men's basketball team took down Utah Tech in their first contest of the 2022-23 season. With the win, Nevada has...
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
Sparks Police arrest wanted man near elementary school
The Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement Team (HOPE) with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man near an elementary school who had a felony warrant and was out of compliance with his registration as a sex offender. Recently, Sparks' HOPE Team had contact with James Hopkins. Hopkins was camped out on...
