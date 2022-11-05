Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
iheart.com
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
KHOU
World Series Parade: Trey Mancini on being a Houston Astro
Mancini joined the Astros late in the season in a trade with the Red Sox. He made some clutch hits and key plays during the run to the World Series Championship.
iheart.com
Astros Fans Clown Carlos Correa After World Series Win
You know the story. A fan-favorite Astro from 2015 - 2021, Carlos Correa became a free agent in the offseason and made a deal to leave the team for the Minnesota Twins. It actually just became official this morning that his time with the Twins is done and he's back on the market.
Yardbarker
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Astros set Wednesday noontime news conference amid reports of Dusty Baker and James Click's return
The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.
Sports Business Journal
Astros' Crane planning extension for Dusty Baker
Astros owner Jim Crane “plans to officially offer” manger Dusty Baker a contract extension “in the next few days,” according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY (11/6). In Houston, David Barron noted after the parade and the celebration comes the offseason, and it "could be among the more momentous of the Astros’ platinum era.” Neither Astros GM James Click nor Baker, who took over in January 2020 “amid the chaos” of the firings of GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, are "under contract for 2023.” Conventional wisdom for weeks has "had Click on the way out” because of Crane’s "desire for what he would consider a more activist GM." Crane has "dodged comment regarding his plans to retain Baker," on whom he "called to provide a sense of order and stability” in the wake of the 2017-18 cheating scandal (HOUSTON CHRONICLE, 11/5).
Yardbarker
Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract that he signed last season with the Minnesota Twins. The deal had two opt outs, one after each of the first two seasons. Correa was always expected to opt out of the deal this...
Astros World Series Champion Manager Dusty Baker Returns
Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents
Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Yardbarker
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the top concern many around the sport had pertaining to the Houston Astros' championship hopes was a simple question: How will the Astros fare without their two-time All-Star shortstop and no. 1 overall pick of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft, Carlos Correa?
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Yardbarker
Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade
The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
Marlins Decline Mutual Option On Joey Wendle; Outright Three Others
The Marlins have declined their mutual option on infielder Joey Wendle, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. However, Wendle is not a free agent, as he can still be retained by the club via arbitration. Additionally, the club has outrighted three pitchers: Cody Poteet, Jordan Holloway and Bryan Hoeing.
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
Yardbarker
Trea Turner releases ridiculous hype video for his free agency
As a man who appreciates a good hype video, I can 100% get behind this happening more often. We always see emotional videos ahead of pivotal games or used as a farewell, but this is new. This is Trea Turner letting everyone in the league know he’s one of the best players in the game and deserving of a mega-contract. Judging by the facts Hamm provided in the video, it’s difficult to disagree.
Cardinals To Select Moises Gomez
The Cardinals are selecting outfielder Moisés Gómez onto the 40-man roster, reports Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link). The move prevents him from qualifying for minor league free agency in the coming days. It’s the first stint on an MLB 40-man roster for Gómez. A...
