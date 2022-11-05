Astros owner Jim Crane “plans to officially offer” manger Dusty Baker a contract extension “in the next few days,” according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY (11/6). In Houston, David Barron noted after the parade and the celebration comes the offseason, and it "could be among the more momentous of the Astros’ platinum era.” Neither Astros GM James Click nor Baker, who took over in January 2020 “amid the chaos” of the firings of GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, are "under contract for 2023.” Conventional wisdom for weeks has "had Click on the way out” because of Crane’s "desire for what he would consider a more activist GM." Crane has "dodged comment regarding his plans to retain Baker," on whom he "called to provide a sense of order and stability” in the wake of the 2017-18 cheating scandal (HOUSTON CHRONICLE, 11/5).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO