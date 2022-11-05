Duck hunters rescued in waters off Fairhaven Township after strong winds strand boats

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Authorities in Huron County pulled off a late night water rescue after a trio of duck hunters became stranded by gusty winds Friday evening.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office said they became aware of the situation after the Huron Central Dispatch was contacted by a duck hunter off of the Geiger Road public access site in Fairhaven Township around 9:20 p.m.

The caller told dispatch that he and two other male hunters were stranded about a mile from the access site.

"Apparently he and his hunting partners had taken two kayaks and a 14 foot boat with an outboard motor on it out hunting earlier in the day," the sheriff's office said in a release. "When they had attempted to return, the wind was blowing too hard to paddle the kayaks in and the motor quit on the motorized boat."

Sheriff's deputies along with the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as firefighters from the Caseville Fire Department brought along a trailered airboat.

"The three men, a 26 year old from Battle Creek, a 37 year old from Richland and a 30 year old from Lawton were retrieved and brought back to the access site in the choppy water without further incident," authorities added.

According to the sheriff's office, all of the men were dressed appropriately for the weather and had cell phones that were powered up and receiving service.

But they were lucky.

"This isn’t always the case and hunters venturing out onto the bay are reminded to have back up plans in place if something goes wrong," authorities added.