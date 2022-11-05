ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

CJ Coombs

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
LINN COUNTY, MO

