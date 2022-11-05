Read full article on original website
Dump truck driver charged in fiery I-77 crash in Green that injured ODOT worker
Summit County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 51-year-old dump truck driver who crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation worker's truck, causing both vehicles to burst into flames on Interstate 77 in May. Gregory Pree, of Nashport in Muskingum County, has been indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony,...
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
