Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Issues at the poll raise concerns for voters in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — Numerous polling places reporting the same problem in Luzerne County- they ran out of paper so voters without a way to cast their ballots were turned away and told to come back later. Many people in Luzerne County woke up today, looking to excise their 26th...
Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
Judge extends voting hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania after paper shortage
A judge in Pennsylvania agreed to extend voting by two hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after a paper shortage was discovered at polling places. The county’s voting deadline was extended from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. under an emergency court order by Judge Lesa S. Gelb of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Gelb, […]
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Luzerne County voting is a two-step process
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
Lackawanna County polls are closed
SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count in Luzerne County got a late start Tuesday because the court-ordered voting was extended until 10:00 p.m. It all had to do with a paper shortage at some polling places. Many voters are asking, how could this possibly happen? Luzerne County has had problems in recent elections that […]
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
Experts on the ballot sorting process
As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
ELECTION RESULTS: Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pa. governor’s race; Wild-Scheller too close to call
Lehighvalleylive.com covered all major developments on election night into early Wednesday morning, including the local and statewide results for several key races that have drawn national attention. Among them are the U.S. Senate race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey, the Lehigh Valley Republican who’s stepping down at the end of...
Luzerne County Election Update
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
High-speed mail-in ballot counting in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At 7 a.m. Tuesday, Election workers started to open mail-in and absentee ballots in Monroe County. Elections officials say they were able to start earlier this year thanks to a state grant that says if they accept the money, they have to begin processing the ballots when the polls open on Election Day.
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike
Scranton’s proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans’ proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti’s proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
