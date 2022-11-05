ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Issues at the poll raise concerns for voters in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — Numerous polling places reporting the same problem in Luzerne County- they ran out of paper so voters without a way to cast their ballots were turned away and told to come back later. Many people in Luzerne County woke up today, looking to excise their 26th...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County voting is a two-step process

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County polls are closed

SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Experts on the ballot sorting process

As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Luzerne County Election Update

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

High-speed mail-in ballot counting in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At 7 a.m. Tuesday, Election workers started to open mail-in and absentee ballots in Monroe County. Elections officials say they were able to start earlier this year thanks to a state grant that says if they accept the money, they have to begin processing the ballots when the polls open on Election Day.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike

Scranton’s proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans’ proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti’s proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

