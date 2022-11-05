Read full article on original website
Related
This Sweet Deaf Dog Being Fostered in Maine is Looking for Her Forever Home
As a lifelong pet owner, I could never imagine abandoning a furry friend. However, I understand life can sometimes throw curveballs or get in the way. This is NOT one of those situations. This abandonment was just plain evil. Meet Hanna. This sweet dog hasn't had an easy go of...
Do You Have to Wear a Seat Belt When You Drive in New Hampshire?
"Click it or Ticket it" has been stuck in my brain for years. The fact of if you chose not to wear your seat belt, you would get pulled over and obtain a ticket. No one wants a ticket in general, especially for not wearing a seat belt. There are...
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Get your orange on: Firearms deer hunting season opens Wednesday in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N..H. — Wednesday is a big day for some 60,000 hunters in New Hampshire. The regular firearms deer hunting season opens and runs through December 4th for most of the state, except the northernmost section of New Hampshire. N.H. Fish and Game is reminding hunters to hunt carefully.
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
WMUR.com
Did you see it? Total lunar eclipse wows onlookers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters in many spots caught glimpse of an awesome sight in the early morning sky Tuesday -- a total lunar eclipse. Totality began at 5:17 a.m. and it ended as the moon set at 6:36 a.m. Anyone who missed the sky show will have to...
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire
It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
New England Skiing at Vintage-Like Prices? Yes You Can at These 10 Mountains for Under $100
Skiing and boarding are not cheap (but they sure are fun.) According to New To Ski, the average day, sans travel, lodging, and those little extras, is around $150 per person. And just think, in many resorts around the country (including here in New England), that price won't even get you on the mountain.
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine
Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0