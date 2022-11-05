ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire

It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
