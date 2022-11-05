Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local crafter to open decor shop
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
WOLF
Rayna's Community Calendar November 11th-November 13th!
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. This weekend is the Christmas Bazaar at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow featuring 100 tricky trays, local artisans and crafters, homemade soups to go, food & baked goods, plus photos with Santa. Also this weekend, it’s the Galleria...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11
This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
Family fall fun day in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fall tradition took place in Scranton on Sunday. Lackawanna Heritage Valley and the Taylor Community Library hosted a family fun day to celebrate the season. The family fun took place on Nay Aug Avenue and included a petting zoo, live music, family fun crafts, and...
Camp Bow Wow holds grand opening
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County has gone to the dogs. Camp Bow Wow hosted its grand opening Sunday in Moosic. The business is the brainchild of a mother and daughter team who saw the need for a doggy daycare and overnight camp for pooches. The...
‘The Bird Whisperer’ gives new homes to exotic birds
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Exotic birds require a lot of attention. Without it, many are returned or live in unhealthy conditions. This weeks Here’s To You Kid!, features one young girl who has started a rescue operation to care for these unique birds. Evlyn Lyons is known around Luzerne County as ‘The Bird Whisperer.’ […]
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
An up-and-coming discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, bringing at least 35 new jobs to the area. Read on to learn more. Last week, Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery store chain that is quickly expanding along the East Coast, opened its newest Pennsylvania store location in Allentown.
Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
‘A dog can be a dog’ at Camp Bow Wow
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Grand Opening Party took place at a local doggy daycare and boarding facility. The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Camp Bow Wow has officially opened. It’s a long-time dream of a mother-daughter duo who say they are excited to take care of canines and give them a safe place where a “dog […]
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lycoming County, PA
Did you know that some of the most fascinating and highly regarded tourist destinations in Pennsylvania are in Lycoming County?. With its attractive little villages and vibrant cities, Lycoming County is an excellent destination and is worth considering if you're looking for unique spots!. Williamsport, known as the cradle of...
WOLF
78th annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade marched through Kingston and Wilkes-Barre
Luzerne Co. — The 78th annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade was held today in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre. The parade started from Market Street and Wyoming Avenue and went down Market Street to Public Square. The theme this year was salute to veterans- stand up for our veterans. "It’s...
Black Ties for White Coats Gala makes return
WILKES-BARRE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its Black Ties for White Coats Gala on Saturday to raise money for student scholarships. The formal event, held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, filled the ball room with bright color, plenty...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes
Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
Turning back the clocks, a four-person job for this Luzerne County business
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock. Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy […]
Comments / 0