fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown window decorating in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
fourstateshomepage.com
New buildings under construction in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — While some buildings on Main Street in Joplin are under renovation, a new one is under construction. After a couple of years of delays brought on by the pandemic, the first of two buildings in the 900 block of Main is under construction. While the original...
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio
This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
First recipient of Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship
JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU recently announced the first recipient of the Ofc Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ofc Reed’s family and others started a scholarship in his honor for Missouri Southern Criminal Justice students. Recipient Adam Morris was flanked by family of Ofc Jake Reed in a photo released by the school. “I have a couple of long term career goals,...
Springfield motorcyclist killed near Pleasant Hope, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of […]
Grove city workers find 1976 time capsule; bicentennial papers, coins
GROVE, Okla. – A 46-year-old time capsule was unearthed on Monday by Grove workers as they were preparing the ground for the community’s new skating rink. “The artifacts were likely placed in the time capsule in 1976 by the Grove Girl Scout troop to celebrate the country’s bicentennial,” said Debbie Bottorff, Grove city manager. […]
Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for November 7, 2022
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet in person at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main. The public is welcome to attend. We provide this feed courtesy the city of Joplin via social media so as many as possible can participate in local city government. It is available to the public...
KTTS
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
How Christian and Taney County are preparing for Tuesday’s election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Counties spent the day Monday getting final preparations done before Election Day. It is now the final countdown to polls opening Tuesday. County clerks across the Ozarks said a lot goes into making sure the voting equipment is ready to go. “We have to pack all the equipment up, verify that it’s […]
KYTV
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
KYTV
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a known escape artist breed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a breed that is known for being escape artists. Huskies are the breed that turns up the most on the Leigh’s lost and found page and there’s a good reason for that. Shelter...
fourstateshomepage.com
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bankrupt solar company has left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work. After months of getting nowhere, a Springfield couple reached out to On Your Side. “There are so many things...
coxhealth.com
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon joins Cox Monett Hospital
Cox Monett is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Hudson to its growing orthopedic services team. Hudson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, grew up in Monroe, La., where he was a standout athlete in high school. Coach Ken Hatfield of the Arkansas Razorbacks recruited him to play football in the late 80s. This was Hudson’s first experience in southern Missouri and the northwest Arkansas area, and he quickly fell in love with the region.
