ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Downtown window decorating in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New buildings under construction in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — While some buildings on Main Street in Joplin are under renovation, a new one is under construction. After a couple of years of delays brought on by the pandemic, the first of two buildings in the 900 block of Main is under construction. While the original...
JOPLIN, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio

This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

First recipient of Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship

JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU recently announced the first recipient of the Ofc Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ofc Reed’s family and others started a scholarship in his honor for Missouri Southern Criminal Justice students. Recipient Adam Morris was flanked by family of Ofc Jake Reed in a photo released by the school. “I have a couple of long term career goals,...
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide

GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
GROVE, OK
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
coxhealth.com

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon joins Cox Monett Hospital

Cox Monett is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Hudson to its growing orthopedic services team. Hudson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, grew up in Monroe, La., where he was a standout athlete in high school. Coach Ken Hatfield of the Arkansas Razorbacks recruited him to play football in the late 80s. This was Hudson’s first experience in southern Missouri and the northwest Arkansas area, and he quickly fell in love with the region.
MONETT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy