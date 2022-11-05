Read full article on original website
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Aaron Carter remembered: Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute
Aaron Carter's death this past weekend at the age of 34 continues to lead to an outpouring of grief from friends, family and fans of the late recording artist. After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band's show at the O2 Arena in London, according to multiple videos shared on social media.
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of rock band Nazareth, dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died aged 76, his band has confirmed. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," band member Pete Agnew wrote in a statement posted to the band's website, announcing McCafferty's death on Tuesday. "Maryann and...
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Lauren Boebert's race to remain the Colorado District 3 Representative against the Democrat Adam Frisch has proven to be closer than expected.
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III." Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. "That's a regretful situation because I know what it could...
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti reunite to talk 'Laguna Beach'
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have reunited on a podcast to talk all things "Laguna Beach." The former reality show co-stars joined Stephen Colletti for Cavallari and Colletti's "Back to the Beach" podcast, which recaps the series in current time. This week, Conrad was the guest, and admitted that while...
Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
Cher reminds 'haters' that she can hold hands with anyone she wants
Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants. The icon, who is 76, was recently photographed holding hands with rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, in West Hollywood. People on social media had questions, and Cher had plenty of answers. The singer...
Voices: Rihanna’s casting of Johnny Depp in the Savage X Fenty show is a bizarre joke on us all
If he’s not being “relieved of all artifice” – while sporting a faceful of make-up and a good dose of the airbrush – for Dior Sauvage, he’s getting up close and personal with lumber for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.In a controversial move, Depp was cast as the first man to headline as the “star moment” in the fourth instalment of the Savage X Fenty annual fashion film. There’s no doubt that Depp’s appearance got people talking about the brand’s show – just not always in a good way.And the cameo is provocative. Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard alleges...
